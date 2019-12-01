16 out of 19 killed in bus crash in Transbaikal Region identified

CHITA, December 1. /TASS/. The bodies of 16 out of 19 people killed in a bus crash in Russia’s Transbaikal Region have been identified, the region’s acting deputy governor Andrei Gurulev told TASS on Sunday.

"All the bodies were taken to the Sretensk central hospital. Sixteen of them have been identified," he said.

A commuter bus en route from Sretensk to Chita in the Transbaikal Region skidded off a bridge to fall down into the frozen river. The accident occurred some 60 kilometers of the city of Sretensk and some 320 kilometers east of Chita. There were 44 people in the bus. According to the latest update from the Russian emergencies ministry, nineteen people died and 22 more were injured. Nineteen of them were taken to hospital, the rest did not need medical assistance.

A criminal case was opened on charges of offering services that don’t comply with safety requirements resulting in the negligent death of two or more people. An investigation is underway. According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the vehicle after a tire burst.