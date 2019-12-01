Four in critical condition after bust crash in Transbaikal Region - health ministry

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Four people who were injured in a bus accident in Russia’s Transbaikal Region are in critical conditions, one patient has been operated, the press service of the Russian helath ministry said on Sunday.

"Four patients are in serious condition as of 14:00 Moscow time. One patient has been operated," it said.

Transbaikal Regions’ acting deputy prime minister for emergencies situations, Andrei Gurgulev, told TASS that among those in serious condition are a twelve-year-old girl and her mother. Meanwhile a source in the local emergencies services said that a pregnant woman had been hospitalized in serious conditions.

A commuter bus en route from Sretensk to Chita in the Transbaikal Regions skidded off a bridge to fall down into the frozen river. The accident occurred some 60 kilometers of the city of Sretensk. There were 44 people in the bus. According to the latest update from the Russian emergencies ministry, nineteen people died and 22 more were injured. An investigation is underway. According to preliminary data, the driver lost control of the vehicle after a tire burst.