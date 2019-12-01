Two DPR servicemen killed, one wounded in sniper fire from Ukrainian side

DONETSK, December 1. /TASS/. Two servicemen of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and one more was wounded in sniper fire from the Ukrainian side, the Donetsk News Agency reported on Sunday citing the republic’s defense ministry.

"A DPR serviceman was wounded by a Ukrainian sniper yesterday. Two more servicemen were lethally wounded when trying to evacuate him," it said. "Three Ukrainian soldiers were killed and two more were wounded in counter-sniper fire."

According to the DPR’s defense ministry, which cited reconnaissance data, the fire was conducted by snipers from the Azov regiment who had been sent to the conflict area to destabilize the situation ahead of the Normandy Quartet summit on December 9. The snipers were tasked to conduct aimed fire at DPR’s servicemen and civilians.

According to earlier reports, one DPR servicemen was killed in shelling by Ukrainian troops.

The activities of the Azov nationalist unit was outlawed by the DPR’s Supreme Court as a terrorist organization. The unit was behind numerous shelling episodes, terror attacks against civilians in Donbass, looting and other war crimes in the region.

A spokesman for the DPR’s mission to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) said earlier that seven ceasefire violations by Ukrainian troops had been reported during the past day.