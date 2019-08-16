{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Forest fires in Russia’s Irkutsk region shrink by 1,000 hectares

Firefighting activities involve about 800 personnel and more than 90 pieces of equipment

IRKUTSK, August 16. /TASS/. Forest fires in Russia’s Irkutsk region shrank by over 1,000 hectares in the past 24 hours, the regional government said in a statement on Friday.

Read also
Forty-nine wildfires extinguished in Russia in past day

"Three fires engulfing a total of 1,200 hectares, including 1,100 hectares of forests, have been extinguished in the Irkutsk region," the statement reads.

In addition, nine wildfires have been contained in 13,900 hectares, the regional government added.

As of the morning of August 16, as many as 28 wildfires scorching 74,700 hectares are active in the region. According to the government, 23 wildfires are burning in the so-called zone of control where forest fires are only extinguished if they pose a threat to residential areas.

Firefighting activities in the Irkutsk region involve about 800 personnel and more than 90 pieces of equipment.

Forty-nine wildfires extinguished in Russia in past day
A total of 2,790 people, 245 units of equipment and 56 aircraft are involved in extinguishing wildfires
Read more
Russian military pilots win Aviadarts international competition
Overall, 43 crews representing Russia, China, Belarus and Kazakhstan took part in the Aviadarts 2019 competition
Read more
Number of people seeking medical attention after plane crash landing climbs to 74
One remains in hospital
Read more
Miracle in a cornfield: Airliner belly-lands safely outside Moscow following bird strike
All passengers were evacuated
Read more
Potential US pullout from WTO would cloud organization’s survival, Kremlin cautions
The Kremlin spokesman has commented on the statement by the US president, who warned that America might leave the WTO
Read more
Republika Srpska will not join NATO but follow Serbia’s neutrality policy — top official
The high-ranking official said the entity's Partnership for Peace program with NATO was "quite enough"
Read more
China requests UN Security Council to address Kashmir on August 15 or 16
Moscow does not object to holding such a meeting, but the matter should be discussed behind closed doors
Read more
Crimea seeks to initiate talks with Kiev to allow Dnieper water into peninsula
"This is not Dnieper River water belonging to Ukraine, this is our water flowing from Russian territory," Russia's envoy to the Crimea explained
Read more
Russia’s cutting-edge frigate to enter final shipbuilders’ trials this week
Project 22350 frigates displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of 29 knots
Read more
Reconstruction works for Russia’s Losharik submarine demaged in fire to begin this fall
Fourteen sailors lost their lives in the tragedy on July 1
Read more
Russia’s latest Mi-28NM attack helicopter gets capability to strike two targets at a time
The new combat helicopter will start arriving for the Russian troops already this year, according to the Air Force commander
Read more
Terrorists reportedly capture pilot from Syrian jet brought down in Idlib — TV
The plane was attacking positions of militants putting up resistance in Khan Shaykhun
Read more
PM Abe vows Japan will never take part in wars on WW2 surrender anniversary
Japan lost 3.1 million people in the war
Read more
Ukraine declares Russian diplomat in Lvov persona non grata
In response, Moscow declared Ukrainian consulate staffer in St. Petersburg persona non grata
Read more
Kremlin says Russian missiles remain world’s best despite US developments
"Russian developments in this area are so far considerably outpacing the level, which other countries have been able to achieve," the presidential spokesman noted
Read more
UN Security Council to discuss Kashmir issue on Friday — source
China supported a request by Pakistan for a UN Security Council discussion on the matter, submitted early this week
Read more
Russian aircraft fire unguided missiles at 'enemy' positions in Far Eastern drills
The press service of the Eastern Military District said that up to 50 aircraft from the Aerospace Defense Forces took part in the military exercise
Read more
Pilots belly-landed A321 in suburban cornfield with clockwork precision, says expert
The crew managed to timely shut down the engines and stop the fuel feed, the expert stated
Read more
Trump says US is 'learning much' from accident at Russia's military testing range
The accident occurred at a military testing range near Severodvinsk in the Arkhangelsk region on August 8
Read more
Spanish fighter jet buzzes Russian defense chief's plane
The F-18 fighter jet tried to approach a plane of the Russian defense minister over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea on Tuesday
Read more
Russia’s upgraded missile corvette holds live-fire exercise in Sea of Japan
The warship successfully employed surface-to-air missiles, launching them against the target that simulated a surface ship and a simulated air target
Read more
Press review: US meddling in Hong Kong devalues democracy and is New START doomed
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, August 15
Read more
Crimea to enter into economic cooperation agreement with Syria in August
The signing will take place at the 61st Damascus International Fair
Read more
Radiation in Severodvinsk after test site accident notably exceeded background rate
According to an expert, there is no risk to the population of the Arkhangelsk Region
Read more
Press review: Iran threatens to sink Israeli ships and Turkey rattled by Syrian win
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, August 13
Read more
Kremlin praises heroic pilots for safely landing plane after bird strike
The Kremlin spokesman also said that the plane accident needs to be promptly investigated
Read more
Trove of ancient silver coins found in Russia
They are believed to be the oldest coins to be minted on the territory of modern Russia
Read more
US realizes China won’t join arms control initiative — Russian Foreign Minister
The Russian diplomatic agency believes that the US has set on a course for ruining the arms control system
Read more
Moscow slams media misinformation, unscrupulous ‘analyses’ of Lavrov’s remarks on Japan
"Any guesswork like ‘Lavrov voiced the conditions for the islands’ handover to Japan’ is inadmissible and is misinformation," the Russian diplomatic agency stated
Read more
Russian jets force NATO’s F-18 away from Shoigu’s plane over Baltic Sea
NATO jets approached Russian aircraft to identify it, according to a NATO official
Read more
EU does not see Ukraine, Georgia as potential candidates to join union — statement
The document deals with six countries, non-EU members, aligning themselves with the European Council’s decision to extend the sanctions against Crimea
Read more
Russia, Venezuela sign agreement on visits by military ships
The document was inked at a meeting in Moscow
Read more
Court sanctions ex-President Poroshenko’s lie detector test — media
The former president's consent is required though
Read more
Military expert rejects Bolton’s claim Russia stole hypersonic technologies from US
Domestic hypersonic technologies rely on the gigantic scientific and technical potential created in the USSR, the expert said
Read more
Plane crash landing in Moscow region leaves 55 injured
The plane struck a flock of birds shortly after takeoff
Read more
West plans to accuse Serbia of disrupting dialogue with Kosovo — Russian ambassador
Russian Ambassador to Belgrade Alaxander Botsan-Kharchenko said that "prerequisites are being created to once again accuse Belgrade of disrupting negotiations"
Read more
PepsiCo, Danone say they have no restrictions for graduates from Crimea
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it hopes that Russian affiliates of Danone and PepsiCo will not discriminate against Crimean residents when making decisions about hiring people
Read more
US is behind Kiev's citizenship offer to Russian 'political refugees' — Duma speaker
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that it is "sheer populism" to invite citizens from other countries to a state where every sector is hit by a crisis
Read more
Su-24M bombers launch 100 missiles and bombs against enemy targets in south Russia drills
The drills involve more than 20 aircraft
Read more
Polish authorities intend to increase price of Russian gas transit — news agency
The fee Poland currently receives from Gazprom is "actually equal to zero," according to the Polish energy security official
Read more
Military pilots spread their wings to mark Russian Air Force Day
Russia's best military aircraft, transport and attack helicopters in this photo gallery
Read more
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet latest warship, coastal artillery strike targets in drills
The exercise was conducted in accordance with the Black Sea Fleet’s combat training plan, the Fleet's press office stated
Read more
Bird strike compels airliner carrying over 230 people to make belly landing near Moscow
The plane's engines were presumably knocked out by a bird strike
Read more
New species of deer caught by camera trap in Russia’s Far East nature reserve
A water deer was for the first time ever recorded on the territory Russia and within the borders of the former Soviet Union
Read more
Russia, Belarus to hold Union Shield drills far away from EU borders — top brass
The decision is taken to avoid the escalation of tension in Europe
Read more
Undetonated WWII aerial bomb excavated and removed from Moscow’s Kremlin
Removal of WWII air bomb from the Kremlin did not affect Putin’s schedule, according to the presidential spokesman
Read more
West upgrades methods of cyberattacks — Russian Security Council
The senior official mentioned the publication in The New York Times notifying about the US attempts to insert malware into Russia’s energy systems
Read more
Russia urges all countries to prevent arms race in outer space — diplomat
"Missing this chance will be a crime against future generations," he said
Read more
Press review: Is more unrest coming to Kyrgyzstan and did the US, Taliban strike a deal
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 14
Read more
Helicopter hard landing leaves three injured in Russia’s Kamchatka
A Mil Mi-8 helicopter was carrying tourists, according to the source
Read more
Tests of Burevestnik nuclear powered cruise missile successfully completed, says source
"A major stage of trials of the cruise missile of the Burevestnik complex, the tests of the nuclear power unit, were successfully completed at one of facilities in January," he said
Read more