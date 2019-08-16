Forest fires in Russia’s Irkutsk region shrink by 1,000 hectares

IRKUTSK, August 16. /TASS/. Forest fires in Russia’s Irkutsk region shrank by over 1,000 hectares in the past 24 hours, the regional government said in a statement on Friday.

"Three fires engulfing a total of 1,200 hectares, including 1,100 hectares of forests, have been extinguished in the Irkutsk region," the statement reads.

In addition, nine wildfires have been contained in 13,900 hectares, the regional government added.

As of the morning of August 16, as many as 28 wildfires scorching 74,700 hectares are active in the region. According to the government, 23 wildfires are burning in the so-called zone of control where forest fires are only extinguished if they pose a threat to residential areas.

Firefighting activities in the Irkutsk region involve about 800 personnel and more than 90 pieces of equipment.