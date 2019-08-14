Roughly 150 foreign ships request permission to wait out typhoon in Russia’s Primorye

VLADIVOSTOK, August 14. /TASS/. About 150 foreign vessels have requested permission for shelter in Russia’s territorial waters in Primorye when Typhoon Krosa is anticipated to pass through the region, the press service of the region’s FSB border control service said on Wednesday.

"Given that Typhoon Krosa is steadily approaching, foreign fishing trawlers are expected to enter Russia’s domestic waters" in the zone of the Federal Security Service’s responsibility, the FSB border control unit stated.

"As of today, about 150 foreign vessels have already requested permission to wait out the adverse weather off the Russian coast. Many of them are in deplorable condition and have already raised distress signals in accordance with the International Code of Signals," the report reads.

The border control agency is monitoring the situation, and will exercise control over the ships taking cover from the typhoon. As the weather conditions improve, the fishing trawlers will be escorted to the line marking the Russian border.

A storm warning was declared in Russia’s Primorye Territory for August 16-17 in view of the typhoon. Heavy rain is expected within 12 hours or less before the storm.