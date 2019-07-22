High alert regime launched in four regions in Far East due to typhoon

More than 111 people seek medical help in hospitals during Typhoon Mangkhut in Hong Kong

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. A high alert regime was launched in four regions of the Far East due to Typhoon Danas that hit the region, the Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry delivered 64 sets of water-filled dams to the Khabarovsk and Primorye territories, the Amur Region and the Jewish Autonomous Area. Response teams were activated. Airmobile teams of the Emergencies Ministry’s main directorates were dispatched to the communities most affected by floods," the ministry said following a nationwide teleconference headed by Emergencies Minister Yevgeny Zinichev.

According to the Emergencies Ministry, Typhoon Danas, that came from the Sea of Japan, will remain in the Far East until July 27. Heavy precipitations are forecasted.

After hearing the situation report, Yevgeny Zinichev demanded that the population should be more widely informed. "It is necessary to inform citizens about actions in conditions of an emergency situation through all available means," he said.