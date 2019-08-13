Forest fire in southern Russia’s resort area localized — emergencies ministry

KRASNODAR, August 13./TASS/. A forest fire in the Tuapse district of the Krasnodar Region in Russia’s south has been localized on an area of 0.8 hectares, the press service of the region’s emergencies department has told journalists.

"The fire was localized on an area of 0.8 hectares as of 16.40 local time," it said.

There was no need to evacuate people from the recreation centers located nearby, a source in the region’s emergency services told TASS. "There is no danger, the fire is spreading along the forest and into the forest, the situation is under control," it stated.

The source specified that fire brigades with fire engines were on standby between the burning section of the forest and the nearby holiday centers. They will be able to stop the blaze in case of a threat. A forest section on a cliff is burning at the moment, attempts to put out the fire have so far failed as the area is hard to access. Firefighters have to use backpacks.

Firefighters received a phone call about a wildfire in the area of Inal Bay, the Black Sea, at 14.20.