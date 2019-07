SIMFEROPOL, July 17. /TASS/. More than 50 people, including 49 children, have been hospitalized from a summer camp in Crimea due to food poisoning, the press service of the Crimean Health Ministry informed TASS on Wednesday.

"As of 08:00 Moscow time, 54 people were hospitalized, including 49 children. They are in the Yevpatoria city hospital in a state of moderate severity. All necessary hospital care is being provided to them. There is no imminent threat to their lives," the press service said.