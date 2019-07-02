Fourteen sailors die in submersible vehicle in Russian waters on July 1

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Fourteen submariners died in a fire that broke out in a submersible vehicle in Russian waters on July 1, the Defense Ministry said in a statement released on Tuesday.

"On July 1, fourteen submariners - sailors died in Russian territorial waters as a result of inhaling combustion products aboard a research submersible vehicle designated for studying the seabed space and the bottom of the World Ocean in the interests of the Russian Navy after a fire broke out during biometric measurements," the statement says.