Share of IT in Russian economy doubles in six years — PM

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, May 18. /TASS/. The share of information technology (IT) in the Russian economy has doubled in six years, with sales of domestic software and products having grown 4.5-fold, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"The information technology industry remains one of the fastest-growing in our economy. <...> Over the past six years, its share in GDP has doubled, while sales of domestic products and services in this sector have increased almost 4.5 times over the same period, exceeding 5 trillion rubles by the end of last year," he said at the Digitalization of Industrial Russia conference.

Russian developments are increasingly being chosen by large companies for implementation in their enterprises, the premier added.