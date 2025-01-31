Unipro increases production by 0.3% to 56.744 bln kWh in 2024

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Power generation company Unipro increased electricity production by 0.3% in 2024 to a record 56.744 bln kWh, the company said.

At the same time, heat production increased by 2.9% to 1.98 mln Gcal due to weather conditions.

"Based on the results of 2024, Unipro exceeded the historical record figures for the volume of electric power generation achieved in 2023," the company said.

The output of power plants in the first price zone increased by 0.9% to 46.1 bln kWh, in the second price zone, Berezovskaya GRES reduced electricity output by 1.9% to 10.7 bln kWh. The company attributed the result to the high level of hydroelectric generation in Siberia in the first half of the year, but noted that it was almost fully offset in the second half of the year.

Unipro owns five thermal power plants with a total capacity of 11,285 MW.

In April 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which 83.73% of Unipro shares owned by Uniper SE were to be transferred to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency.