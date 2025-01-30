Russia, UAE at final stage of double tax convention talks

ALMA-ATA, January 30. /TASS/. Russia and the United Arab Emirates are at the final phase of talks on the double taxation avoidance agreement, Russian Deputy Finance Minister Alexey Sazanov told reporters.

"We are finalizing talks with the United Arab Emirates at the moment. Conditions that were already published in mass media are in place. That is, the principle of ‘10-10-10.’ 10% is the rate of the withholding tax, for interest, dividends and royalty," the official said.

Russia and the United Arab Emirates ended the final round of negotiations on the agreement on avoidance of double taxation of income and capital, earlier reports said. Delegations of the two countries initialed the draft document.