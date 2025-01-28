Gas reserves in UGS facilities down below 40% in France, Netherlands

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Gas reserves in underground gas storage (UGS) facilities in France and the Netherlands, which are among top five countries in terms of the gas storage capacity, have dropped below 40%, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

As of January 26, French UGS facilities were 39.57% full with around 5.1 bln cubic meters of gas stored in them. In the Netherlands, reserves in UGS facilities have fallen to 39.97% (5.6 bln cubic meters).

Other European countries have slightly reduced consumption of accumulated fuel. German UGS facilities are 58.11% full, Austrian UGS facilities are 64.04% full, Italian UGS facilities are 65.56% full, Slovakian UGS are 61.79% full, Hungarian UGS are 57.1% full, Czech UGS are 53.72% full, Bulgarian UGS are 57.97% full, Belgian UGS are 43.75% full, while UGS facilities in Denmark and Latvia are 47.1% and 57.1% full, respectively.

The highest occupancy rates in Europe are currently registered in Portugal (98.75%), as well as Sweden (88.04%), Spain (73.75%), and Poland (70.91%).

TASS said earlier citing Gas Infrastructure Europe that gas reserves in Europe’s underground gas storage facilities have fallen below 56%, though withdrawal rates have dropped sharply amid a warm spell, while pumping has increased to the highest level since the end of December. Total gas volumes in UGS facilities are still at their fourth-highest level for January since records started. Europe has withdrawn around 46.5 bln cubic meters from UGS facilities since the beginning of the heating season.