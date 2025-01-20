Mutual tourist flow between Russia, ASEAN countries tops 1 mln trips

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Mutual tourist flow between Russia and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states reached 1 mln trips in 2024, with Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia having demonstrated the highest figures, the press service of the Russian Economic Development Ministry reported.

"Southeast Asian nations remain among the most popular destinations for Russian tourists. In 2024, mutual tourist flow reached 1 mln trips. Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia traditionally demonstrate the highest figures," the report said.

The data was announced by Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev when addressing the participants of the fourth meeting of Russia-ASEAN tourism ministers, which was held on the sidelines of the ASEAN Tourism Forum in Johor, Malaysia, the ministry said.

The participants of the meeting discussed progress in expansion of relations between Russia and ASEAN members in the tourism sector. The Russian side told partners about efforts being made in the country for attracting foreign tourists. Among the most efficient ones are expansion of direct flights, improvement of conditions for entry and stay, as well as promotion of Russia’s new tourist brand abroad.