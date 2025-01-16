Belarus’s industrial production increases by 5.4% in 2024

MINSK, January 16. /TASS/. Industrial production in Belarus increased by 5.4% in 2024 compared to 2023, the National Statistics Committee (Belstat) reported.

The mining industry grew by 3.6%, the manufacturing industry - by 5.5%, and the supply of electricity, gas, steam, hot water, and air conditioning - by 5.5%.

The largest regional growth was recorded by the Minsk industry. Its production grew by 10.1%, Grodno region was in second place with 8.2% growth. Retail sales in 2024 increased by 11.8% compared to 2023, passenger turnover - by 9.1%, cargo turnover - by 1.5%.