Russian airlines carried more than 1.3 mln people to Egypt in 8M 2024 — regulator

Russian airlines carried more than 1.3 million people to Egypt in the first eight months of 2024, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said after the meeting of the regulator’s head, Dmitry Yadrov, with the Ambassador of Egypt to Moscow, Nazih El-Nagari.

"In 2023, the passenger traffic of Russian carriers on routes to Egypt surged by 23.6% to 1.9 million people. This indicator is over 1.3 million as of the end of the first eight months of 2024.

The key issue of the meeting was the possible organization of flights to Russia from the Egyptian cities of Alexandria and El Dabaa.

The air service between Russia and Egypt has significant potential to expand flight destinations, Yadrov said. "Rosaviatsiya will send requests to Russian air carriers and tour operators to gauge the level of interest in establishing flights to Egyptian airports that are not currently served by our carriers," he noted, as cited by the regulator’s press service.