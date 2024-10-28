Mikhail Somov vessel reaches final destination - Wrangel Island

ARKHANGELSK, October 28. /TASS/. The Mikhail Somov scientific expedition vessel reached the voyage's final destination - the Wrangel Island, the press service of the national hydrometeorology service's Northern branch, Sevhydromet, said.

On September 3, the vessel left Arkhangelsk on an expedition along the Northern Sea Route to Chukotka.

"Having passed six Arctic seas along the Northern Sea Route, the Mikhail Somov scientific expedition vessel has reached the route's final destination - the Wrangel Island," the press service said.

The Mikhail Somov has delivered supplies and shifts of polar explorers to hard-to-reach stations of the Chukotka Department of Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring - the Ambarchik, the Rau Chua, the Ayon, the Pevek, the Valkarkai and the Wrangel Island stations.

According to the ship's Captain Victor Gil, the ice situation in the Chukchi Sea is complicated due to heavy cohesive ice of 7-8 points on the route to the Wrangel Island.

On the way from east to west, the Mikhail Somov will stop near a few stations on the New Siberian Islands and Cape Chelyuskin.

Over seven weeks, the vessel has supplied almost 20 hard-to-reach stations on shores and islands of the Barents, Kara, East Siberian, Chukchi Seas, as well as the Laptev Sea - fuel, food, medicines, construction materials, equipment and new shifts. The Mikhail Somov is due to return to Arkhangelsk in mid-November.