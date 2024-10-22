IMF predicts significant drop in global inflation in 2025

WASHINGTON, October 22. /TASS/. Experts of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) predict a significant reduction of the global core inflation to 3.5% in 2025, IMF Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in his blog.

After peaking at 9.4% in the Q3 of 2022, the experts expect core inflation to fall to 3.5% by the end of 2025, slightly below the average of the two decades before the pandemic, Gourinchas said in connection with the publication of the IMF's report on the global economic outlook at the fall meeting of the Fund's governing bodies and the World Bank.

In addition, inflation is now close to central bank targets in most countries, opening the way for authorities to ease monetary policy. The Fund's chief economist called the reduction in inflation without a global recession a major achievement.