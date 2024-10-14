China's foreign trade volume rises by 3.4% in January-September

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. In the first nine months of 2024, China increased its trade turnover with other countries to $4.54 trillion, which is 3.4% more than in the same period last year, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

According to the report, China's exports grew by 4.3% to $2.61 trillion in the first three quarters, while imports increased by 2.2% to around $1.93 trillion. As a result, China's positive balance reached $680 bln, up 7.9% year-on-year.

China is a leading global manufacturer, supplying a wide range of products to the international market. The country actively supports and constantly strengthens trade contacts with most countries. Moscow is Beijing's most important partner in energy supplies. In addition, Russia is increasing exports of high-quality food and agricultural products to China.

In 2022, China's foreign trade turnover grew by 4.4% to a record $6.3 trillion. In 2023, it declined by 5% to $5.93 trillion.