Hungary receives 3.4 mln tons of oil from Russia via Druzhba pipeline — foreign minister

ST. PETERSBURG, October 10. /TASS/. Hungary received 3.4 mln metric tons of oil from Russia over the Druzhba oil pipeline from the start of 2024, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum.

"We are at 3.4 million tons of oil imported from Russia through the Druzhba pipeline," the minister said. It is planned to receive five million metric tons of Russian oil in total as of the end of 2024, he noted.

Lukoil resumed oil supplies to Hungary under amended contracts and it is now accepted on the border of Belarus and Ukraine, Szijjarto said earlier. Risks and costs became higher for Hungary at the same time, he added.