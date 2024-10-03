Russian services PMI index down to 50.5 points in September — S&P Global

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Services PMI Business Activity Index fell to 50.5 points in September 2024 from 52.3 points in the previous month, S&P Global analytical agency reported.

"The seasonally adjusted S&P Global Russia Services PMI Business Activity Index registered 50.5 in September, down from 52.3 in August, to signal only a fractional rise in output at service providers," the report said.

Contributing to the decline in output was a fresh drop in manufacturing new orders, alongside only a modest rise in services new business in September. Total new sales increased, but at the weakest rate in the current 20-month sequence of growth, the agency said.

The PMI value above 50 points is indicative of the business activity growth and the value below that level flags its slowdown.