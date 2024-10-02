Weekly inflation in Russia accelerating to 0.19% — statistics

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia amounted to 0.19% from September 24 to 30, 2024, the Russian national statistics service Rosstat reported.

Consumer prices ticked up by 0.43% from the start of September and by 5.72% year to date.

In annual terms, inflation totaled 9.57% in Russia as of September 30, 2024.

In the food segment, the rise in prices was 2.3% for cucumbers, 1% for butter, 0.8% for sour cream, 0.7% for pasteurized milk, 0.6% for sterilized milk, and 0.5% for millet. Prices declined by 3.7% for white cabbage, 2.4% for carrots, 2.1% for potatoes, 2% for beet, 1.7% for onions, 1% for apples, and 0.7% for granulated sugar.

In the nonfood segment, prices hiked by 0.5% for toothpaste and 0.3% for edged boards. Electric vacuum cleaners lost 0.2% in prices.