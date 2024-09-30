Healthcare funding to stand at $20.5 bln in 2025, 2026 — Finance Ministry

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The draft Russian budget for 2025-2027 provides for healthcare funding in the amount of 1.86 trillion rubles ($20.5 bln) in each of 2025 and 2026 and 1.91 trillion rubles ($21 bln) in 2027," the Russian Finance Ministry said.

Financial support will continue to be provided in 2025-2027 for medical aid to patients with cancer diseases and for federal projects on control of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus and hepatitis.