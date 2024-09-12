Russian oil export down to March 2021 lows in August — IEA

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia’s export of oil and fuel went down by 290,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August 2024 year-on-year to 7 mln barrels per day (mbd), reaching the lowest level since March 2021. Respective revenues fell by $1.6 bln in August month-on-month to $15.3 bln, which is the lowest level since July 2023. This came amid a decline in prices and supply volumes, the IEA (International Energy Agency) said in its September Oil Market Report.

Revenues from sale of petroleum products decreased by $480 mln to $5.6 bln, while revenues from oil sales lost $1.2 bln to $9.6 bln, the report said.

Oil exports fell the most in August - by 270,000 barrels per day in annual terms to 4.4 mln barrels per day. Supplies of petroleum products decreased by 20,000 barrels per day to 2.65 barrels per day. Export of light oil products (naphtha, gasoline and gasoil) also went down - by 240,000 barrels per day.

Export prices for Urals oil fell by $3.5-4 in August to $68.3 per barrel following a decline in Brent crude prices.