Angola makes attractive proposal to Alrosa for solving sanctions issue — Russian envoy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The Angolan authorities have made an attractive proposal to Russia’s diamond mining company Alrosa for solving the issue of anti-Russia sanctions that hinders its work, Ambassador of the Republic of Angola to Russia Augusto da Silva Cunha told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Anti-Russia sanctions have also affected Alrosa. Due to this Russia and Angola have started holding talks for finding the best way out of this problem that would be profitable for both sides. The search for such mechanisms that would not do harm to anyone, is underway. As far as I know Angola has offered one possible option to Alrosa. A meeting is expected where the sides will discuss the proposal," he said.

The Angolan publication Expansao said earlier that the country’s authorities were forcing Alrosa to withdraw from the joint partnership with the Angolan Endiama, the Catoca mining company.

Alrosa has been working in Angola since 1992. It holds 41% in the Catoca mining holding (another 41% is owned by the Angolan state company Endiama, 18% is held by the international holding LL International Holding B. V.).

