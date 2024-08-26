Export of auto parts from Iran to Russia up 450% since 2022

DUBAI, August 26. /TASS/. Export of automotive spare parts from Iran to Russia soared by 450% in the past two years reaching $66 mln, representatives of Iranian automobile corporations said at the MIMS Automobility Moscow exhibition.

Representatives of Iran Khodro and Saipa expressed hope in an interview with the Iranian IRIB TV channel that an increase in export of Iranian spare parts to Russia would allow increasing the volume of trade turnover between the two countries multi-fold and satisfy the growing demand of the Russian market of automotive spare parts.

MIMS Automobility Moscow was held on August 19-22.