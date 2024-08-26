Russian budget revenues grew by 36% in 7 months — Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, August 26. /TASS/. Russia's budget revenues grew by 36% in the first 7 months of this year compared to the same period last year and reached around 20 trillion rubles ($218.78 bln), Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on economic issues.

"The growth of the wage economy has a positive effect on the federal budget - in the first 7 months of this year its revenues approached 20 trillion rubles. This is 36% more than last year. This is a good figure," he said.

Putin also added that the Russian economy continues to grow at a high rate this year, with GDP growing by 4.6% in the first half of the year. "The Russian economy, like last year, continues to grow at a good, high rate. According to estimates, GDP increased by 4.6% in the first half of the year. Industrial production grew by 4.4%," he said.

He noted that the manufacturing industries grew by 8% in the first half of the year.