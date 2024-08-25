{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Telegram slams accusations of ‘abuse of platform’ against its owner as absurd

"It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform," it stressed

MOSCOW, August 25. /TASS/. The Telegram messenger team has slammed attempts to hold the platform or its owner responsible for alleged "abuse of that platform" as absurd.

"Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving," it said on the Telegram News channel. "Telegram's CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe."

"Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation," it added.

Durov was detained at Paris’ Le Bourget Airport late on August 24. According to the TF1television channel, Durov might be charged with terrorism, drug trafficking, fraud, money laundering and child pornography. On Sunday, the Paris prosecutor’s office promised to make a statement on the matter on August 26.

Gazprom delivering 42.1 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha
The volume stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on August 24
Ukrainian army lost over 5,500 servicemen when fighting in Kursk direction
The Russian army aviation engaged manpower and materiel of the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region and hit concentration areas of the adversary in the Sumy Region
Hezbollah explains why it delays retaliation strike on Israel
According to Nasrallah, on Sunday, Hezbollah decided to act separately from its other allies, being guided by "its own considerations, which will be disclosed later."
Press review: Moscow-Beijing ties look for shot in arm and US backdoors new nuke strategy
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 22nd
Hezbollah fires rockets at 11 military bases in northern Israel — newspaper
Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced an "initial response" to the killing of its military commander Fuad Shokr in Beirut
US not planning to transfer F-16 jets to Ukraine — Air Force Secretary
"The United States is helping to train pilots together with our partners and significant progress in training will be achieved next year," Kendall said
Israeli military bases intact during Hezbollah attack — IDF
No strikes on army bases were reported, Anna Ukolova said
Russian Armed Forces liberate one more settlement — official
Russian units use Lancet to wipe out Ukrainian combat vehicles in Kursk Region
The ministry provided footage of the attack
115 servicemen returned to Russian in prisoner-of-war swap
The United Arab Emirates provided intermediary efforts of humanitarian nature during the return of Russian servicemen from captivity
No 'buffer zone' on Russian territory, says ambassador to US
Anatoly Antonov warned that Moscow is not going to consult Washington on how to act to expel the Ukrainian armed forces from the Kursk Region
Medvedev sees Telegram CEO’s desire to be ‘global citizen’ as mistake
Durov, who holds a French passport, was arrested at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris late on August 24
Telegram founder Pavel Durov detained in France — TV channel
According to LCI, Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport. He was accompanied by his girlfriend and a bodyguard
Russian helicopter strikes Ukrainian troops in borderline district of Kursk Region
The ministry provided footage of the attack
Trump leads Harris in latest survey of likely US voters
The telephone and online survey of around 1,900 likely voters was conducted on August 15 and 18-21, the pollster said
No need for more massive strikes against facilities in Ukraine — Putin
Currently, other tasks are on the agenda, the president emphasized
Latin American countries unwilling to send military aid to Ukraine — Russian envoy
Belinsky said that "one can only guess" if the US authorities had sent such requests to the Chilean authorities
Two Russian sailors die in accident in Turkey — newspaper
According to the news outlet, the incident occurred on Friday when the vessel was anchored near Bandirma in the country’s north-west
Putin hears reports from commanders performing combat missions in areas bordering Ukraine
The commanders of the Black Sea Fleet’s 810th Marine Brigade, the Pacific Fleet’s 155th Marine Brigade, the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade, the 56th Air Assault Regiment and the 51st Airborne Regiment reported to the supreme commander-in-chief about the situation along the line of engagement and the initiatives related to their areas of responsibility, which had been approved by the command of their respected battlegroups
Ukrainian projectile, drone destroyed over Russia’s Kursk Region
A Ukrainian projectile and a fixed-wing drone have been downed over the Kursk Region
Zelensky signed law on actual ban of canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church
Such data were posted on the website of the Ukrainian parliament
Ukraine doesn’t view India as mediator in potential talks — NYT
The Ukrainian officials portrayed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kiev as a "welcome show of support for their country"
One civilian killed in Ukraine’s shelling attack on Gorlovka neighborhood in DPR
According to Prikhodko, three more civilians were wounded
Elon Musk believes Europeans to be executed for social media likes soon
This is what businessman said, commenting on Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov’s detention in France
Ukrainian drones attack private residences in Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region
The governor added that information on the aftermath of the attacks is being updated
Six aligned planets to be seen on Wednesday morning
The planets alignment will take a sector within about 160 degrees in the sky
Russia's top prosecutor reveals startling new details about 1918 Romanov family execution
According to Igor Krasnov, members of the royal family did not die immediately because they had diamonds and jewelry sewn into their clothes, and the bullets ricocheted off
Pavel Durov may be charged with terrorism, money laundering, drug trafficking — TF1
The Telegram founder was put into custody and may be delivered to a court shortly, the TV channel says
Volchansk may be completely destroyed due to massive Ukrainian attacks — administration
Vitaly Ganchev pointed out that the Ukrainian troops are actively using drones
Some convicts serving in Ukrainian army refuse to go into combat
A former member of the Verkhovna Rada explained that when prisoners wrote applications for mobilization, they had a completely different motivation
Akhmat forces return to special military operation zone
The unit’s fighters were sent to Rostov-on-Don, according to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, "to take control of the situation"
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspends his campaign for US president
He also said he would ask to remove his name from the ballots in ten key states
Durov’s detention raises question if Western NGOs demand his release — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized that the Russian embassy "has immediately started working" on his detention, "as it supposed to in a case, when information comes that the receiving side has detained a Russian citizen"
FACTBOX: What is known about new anti-Russian sanctions imposed by US
According to the document, the restrictions against companies "whose products and services enable Russia to sustain its military efforts and evade sanctions"
US sends reconnaissance plane to monitor Russia’s activities — media
According to Newsweek, on August 20, the plane conducted a six-hour-long flight in the Baltic region bordering Russia
Russian forces repel attacks by Ukrainian assault teams in Kursk Region
Russian Cabinet introduces benefit for imports of LNG producing equipment
The tariff benefit implies that goods will be exempt from the import customs duty
Enemy losses: developments in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost 5,137 servicemen since fighting began in the region
Israeli defense chief declares 48-hour state of emergency
According to the Israeli army, the country's aircraft attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon because preparations for a missile strike on Israel were underway there
Putin made decision on response to Kiev’s incursion – ambassador to US
The retaliation will be tough, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said
Pope Francis supports Ukrainian Orthodox Church following its ban
Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill on Saturday called on the heads of Orthodox and other Christian Churches and international and religious organizations to defend the Ukrainian Orthodox Church following its ban
Ukrainian recruits refuse to fire at Russians, commander says
Ukrainian commanders blame poorly-trained recruits for failures on the eastern flank, especially for the territorial losses in the Krasnoarmeisk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic, where they "enabled Russia’s army to advance"
Israel manages to prevent major attack by Hezbollah, army spokesperson says
The terrorist organization Hezbollah has been launching projectiles and unmanned aerial vehicles at cities in northern Israel for almost 11 months, IDF Spokesperson said
Attack on Kursk Region hit headlines, but Kiev achieved no real gains — expert
George Beebe said that "Ukraine moved air defense assets toward the border with Russia, but this exposed their positions to devastating Russian strikes"
West directs all of Kiev's strikes on civilian targets — Russian diplomat
"We have always maintained that the West has been the guiding force behind all of the Kiev regime's attacks on civilian infrastructure since the first day of the open phase of the conflict, and from day one we identified the regime's terrorist activities," Maria Zakharova said
Edward Snowden’s most important revelations
In June 2013, Snowden leaked classified information, which revealed global surveillance programs run by US and British intelligence agencies
Diplomats visit Russian national in US custody, says consul general
Artur Petrov is being kept at a detention facility in the New York City
Telegram founder’s arrest on criminal charges mirrors Assange case, source says
The fact that Durov holds French citizenship will largely untie the hands of prosecutors, he added
Durov detained in France over his refusal to ‘censor truth,’ Tucker Carlson believes
"Darkness is descending fast on the formerly free world," the journalist said
Russia delivers 16 precision strikes at Ukrainian military sites over week — top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup North thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempts to deploy reserves in the Kursk Region over the past week, the Defense Ministry reported
Russian Embassy in France clarifies situation around Durov’s detention — Foreign Ministry
Earlier, Pavel Davankov contacted Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov with a request to seek Durov’s release
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets Lebanon over prepared strike at Israel
"After the strikes are carried out and the situation is assessed by the IDF home front command, vital recommendations will be issued for people living in certain parts of Israel," the IDF press office said
Russia to look at reaction of int’l organizations to Durov’s detention — diplomat
The Russian side "will keep an eye on how they demonstrate vigilance on what concerns human rights and the freedom of speech"
Too early to talk about BRICS common currency — Russia’s ex-PM
It is difficult to imagine that India and China have a common currency, Sergey Stepashin said
Ex-Russian PM sees Kursk situation as proof of NATO’s large-scale war against Moscow
"Military operations continue to escalate, but our military potential and the capacity of our defense industry are clear," he concluded
Over 150 munitions destroyed in Kursk Region
Ministry’s ordnance technicians found and destroyed the warhead of a Tochka-U missile fired by the Ukrainian army, the press service added
Some 100 Israeli jets destroy thousands of Hezbollah rockets in Lebanon — army spokesman
The IDF alsi said that the airstrikes had foiled a Hezbollah attack on central Israel
Russian air defenses destroy two drones over Kursk Region
"The Kiev regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia using fixed-wing drones was foiled at about 10:30 a.m. Moscow time (7:30 a.m. GMT) on August 25. On-duty air defenses destroyed two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the Kursk Region," the statement reads
Kiev’s forces question strategic premise of Kursk incursion — officer
According to the Ukrainian serviceman, the Ukrainian political leadership devised the offensive in order to divert the Ukrainians’ attention from the dire situation on the frontline and in the country’s economy and energy infrastructure
Edward Snowden slams Durov’s detention as disgrace for France
The arrest of Durov is an assault on the basic human rights of speech and association, Edward Snowden said
Over 340 people evacuated from Kursk Region during past day — emergencies ministry
According to the ministry, as many as 197 temporary accommodation centers are operating in 28 Russian regions, giving shelter to more than 11,500 people, including more than 3,500 children
Russian Battlegroup East thwarted four Ukrainian army’s counterattacks
Russian Armed Forces disrupt Ukrainian army attacks in Kursk Region
A tank, seven armored vehicles, and two motor vehicles were destroyed also
Washington says discussing with Kiev use of US arms to strike deeper inside Russia
Pentagon Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters on Thursday that the use of American weapons to strike inside Russia’s Kursk Region does not run counter to the US policy
Ukraine seeks to unleash new world war by attacking Russian nuclear plant — politician
The goal of the drone attack was to cause a Chernobyl-like disaster and contaminate all of Europe with radiation, said Zmago Jelincic
Chinese Foreign Ministry confirms visit by US security advisor
Jake Sullivan is also expected to meet with other senior officials
Su-25 attack aircraft eliminate Ukrainian troops, equipment in Kursk Region
After using aircraft weapons, the planes performed an anti-missile maneuver, released decoy flares and returned to the departure airfield
EU ministers to discuss sending instructors to Ukraine next week — newspaper
The decision will be made by November "at the latest," the newspaper added
Trump defeats Harris by landslide in Elon Musk’s poll on X social network
More than 5.8 million people took part in the vote
IDF destroys Islamic Jihad tunnel in Gaza Strip
Israeli troops eliminated a large number of armed militants and destroyed several military facilities in that area
Paris prosecutor’s office to make statement on Durov’s detention on Monday
A press statement will be issued tomorrow
Kiev’s losses: situation in Kursk Region
Russian troops took out Ukrainian units and equipment in the areas of Loknya, Kremiany, Oleshnya, Sverdlikova and Daryino
Putin met top brass of Russian Armed Forces, listened to situation reports
The head of state listened to reports of Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and Chief of the Main Operations Department of the General Staff Sergey Rudskoy, Kremlin’s press service said
Manufacturers of FPV drone Upyr found drone producing plant Uraldronzavod
The FPV drone Upyr (Vampire) was first used in the special military operation zone in May 2023 and proved its effectiveness
UAE facilitates swapping almost 1,800 POWs between Russia, Ukraine in 2024
The diplomatic agency expressed its appreciation to the governments of the two countries "for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavors"
Syria’s relations with Turkey can be restored after settling what severed them — Assad
According to Assad, to settle the conflict, the sides need to be open and sincerely want to find out what hampers the restoration of relations
Thousands of Israelis rally for snap elections
Israelis also demand that the government immediately conclude the deal on releasing hostages in the Gaza Strip
NATO citizens contact Russian embassies for residence permits en masse — diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that, starting on August 19, citizens of other states are allowed to apply to Russia, if they are being persecuted in their states for following traditional values
5 civilians killed, 12 injured in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod Region
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov specified that 4 people are in severe condition
About 3,200 people evacuated from Kursk Region’s borderline districts in 24 hours
Overall, about 10,000 people, including almost 3,000 children, have been housed in temporary accommodation centers in several Russian regions
Press review: Harris train rolling as DNC wraps up and Indian PM to walk fine line in Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, August 23rd
Russian forces capture ten Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region — commander
The enemy lost a tank and five armored vehicles, a Bukovel electronic warfare system and a gun were destroyed
Russian commander reports presence of active NATO soldiers in Kursk area
Apty Alaudinov specified that he referred to active NATO servicemen
Russian Ambassador to US Antonov to return home in October — diplomatic source
Anatoly Antonov has been Russia’s Ambassador to the United States since August 2017
Press review: NATO complicit in Kursk attack and Russian military officials get new roles
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 21st
Russia’s Su-57 outshines US fifth-generation fighters, says expert
Russia’s Aerospace Forces will receive 22 Su-57 fighters by late 2024 and their number will increase to 76 by 2028
Russia’s Aerospace Forces wipe out three bases of militants in Syria
According to Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, the militants were hiding in remote areas in the desert
Russia sends note to French foreign ministry demanding consular access to Durov
The problem is that Pavel Dorov holds French citizenship, Maria Zakharova said
More rocket, artillery weapons delivered to Kursk Region — Russian Defense Ministry
The ministry pointed out that its task force was accepting requests on a round-the-clock basis, processing them within 24 hours
German police nab suspect in terror attack — Bild
According to Bild, allegedly, a Syrian national was apprehended
Chile shows interest in BRICS — Russian envoy
The group now includes ten countries
Drone drifted to Sevastopol yacht club pier destroyed in-situ
The drone suppressed in one of Ukrainian army attacks was washed during the day to the pier of the South yacht club in Sevastopol
Telegram founder reportedly planned to have dinner in Paris — agency
Another source familiar with the investigation said that the Telegram founder had arrived from Azerbaijan
Dmitry Medvedev reveals who writes his Telegram posts
According to Medvedev, it is necessary to speak the truth in order to spark true interest
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Hezbollah completes first stage of operation against Israel — statement
Hezbollah emphasized that Israel’s allegations about preemptive strikes that had foiled the operation "are untrue"
Hezbollah announces ‘initial response’ to Israel for assassination of Fuad Shukr in Beirut
t pointed out that the Islamic resistance "began an air attack" on military targets in Israel "as an initial response to the assassination of Fuad Shukr in the southern suburb of Beirut"
Russian air defenses down eight HIMARS rockets, 41 Ukrainian drones in past day
Ukraine loses up to 510 troops in area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup West
Russian Embassy demands French authorities ensure protection of Telegram CEO’s rights
According to the mission, Russian diplomats are in contact with Durov’s lawyer
Unrecovered bodies of European mercenaries litter Kursk fields — Russian MP
According to Viktor Vodolatsky, the West needed the Ukrainian incursion into the borderline Russian region of Kursk to test how well Russia’s border is protected
About 30-40% of Kharkov Region must be liberated to hold referendum — official
Vitaly Ganchev also hopes to hold a survey by the end of the year in order to gauge public interest in becoming a part of Russia
