Import of Russian goods to India up to $5.41 bln in July — ministry

NEW DELHI, August 15. /TASS/. India’s imports of Russian goods increased by 22.56% in July to $5.41 bln, while in April-July of the present 2024-2025 financial year Russian exports to India rose by 20.33% to $23.77 due to supplies of crude oil, the Indian Commerce Ministry reported.

India’s imports from China gained 13% last month to $10.2 bln, while exports fell by 9.44% to $1.5 bln, the report said. In April-July Indian exports to China lost 4.54% to $4.8 bln, while imports rose by 9.66% to $35.85 bln, which resulted in India’s trade balance deficit in bilateral trade reaching $31.31 bln.

India’s exports to the US increased by 3.15% in July to $6.55 bln, while imports added 1.43% to $3.71 bln, according to the ministry. India’s exports to the US totaled $27.44 bln in April-July of this financial year, having increased by 1.43%, while imports grew by 6.59% to $15.24 bln. India’s surplus in trade with the US amounted to $12.2 bln.

China was the largest trade partner of India with bilateral trade totaling $118.4 bln in 2023-2024 financial year. India’s trade with Russia rose 1.8-fold in the period to $65.7 bln. Russia was India’s fourth-largest trade partner after the US, China and the UAE.