Rosatom begins fulfilling fuel supply contract for second stage of Kudankulam NPP

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Rosatom started fulfilling a contract for the supply of nuclear fuel for the power units of the second stage of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in India that are under construction, according to the press service of Tvel (the state corporation’s fuel division).

"The fuel division of state corporation Rosatom has started to implement a contract for the supply of nuclear fuel for the power units No. 3 and No. 4 of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (India), which are being built following the Russian design. The contract is designed for the entire life cycle of the units, starting with the initial loading of the reactor core," the report said.

During the operation of the two units of the first stage of the Kudankulam NPP with VVER-1000 reactors, Russian and Indian specialists have done significant work to improve their efficiency by introducing improved nuclear fuel and extended fuel cycles, Tvel said in a statement.