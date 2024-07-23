{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

Vipers, spiders, grey herons tend to settle northwards due to climate warming

In the changing climate, the forest boundary has been shifting to the north, and conifers gradually have been replaced by deciduous trees

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Common vipers, grey herons and several species of spiders are expanding habitats due to warming in the Arctic, press service of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Clean Arctic - Vostok-77 expedition told TASS.

"We collect data from local residents whom we have attracted to long-term monitoring groups. Reporters have nicknamed them "scientific guerrillas." Their task is to send us photos or videos of animals that are not typical for their areas. We have received information from the Yamal Peninsula, Yakutia, the Khanty-Mansi Region, and Taymyr. To the north from regular habitats have been seen grey heron, several species of spiders as well as the common viper," the expedition's scientific secretary, Oksana Tolstykh, said.

Right now, it wouldn’t be right to speak about the mass migration of animals from the middle zone to the Arctic. Several warming regions are being formed, and there animals are developing areas that earlier were cold for them. For example, the heron in the Krasnoyarsk and Yakutia Regions has been settling far to the North, but its new habitat looks like two narrow bands - "petal thawing". According to the expert, scientists may identify clear boundaries of those "petals" narrowing to the north, and therefore likewise are narrowing boundaries of the areas with higher risks of destructing structures on permafrost.

In the changing climate, the forest boundary has been shifting to the north, and conifers gradually have been replaced by deciduous trees. The entire ecosystem, flora and fauna are being transformed, the Nature and People Foundation's Director General Sergey Rybakov added.

"This change will affect human life in those areas, from atypical plants, insects and animals to changing weather conditions, which clearly will affect our population's welfare and health. It is important to realize it, it is critical to be prepared for such changes - in fact, it is necessary to get adapted to climate change effects, to take care of our common future," he told TASS.

Russia, China discuss LNG supplies, electricity, coal projects — Novak
The deputy prime minister noted positive dynamics in all areas within trade turnover with China, which is currently at record levels
Read more
Biden delegates certain Russia-related functions to secretaries of treasury, state
According to the statement, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken were given the functions related to confiscation of frozen Russian assets in favor of Ukraine
Read more
Russia’s Yars missile systems conduct maneuvers in Mari El region
Support units will withdraw special equipment from areas of hypothetical chemical contamination, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
Russia, China to hold talks on key energy projects — Novak
The fuel and energy sector is the critical component of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China that is developing consistently in recent years, the official said
Read more
Zelensky submits bills extending martial law, mobilization campaign to parliament
Thus, martial law will remain in effect in Ukraine all the way through the US presidential election on November 5
Read more
Harris gains support of enough delegates to win party’s nomination for president — AP
Harris secured the support of 2,538 delegates
Read more
New Iranian president ready to restore nuclear deal — official
Mohammad Javad Zarif also underscored that it is necessary to comply with the 2020 Iranian law "On strategic actions on cancellation of sanctions and protection of interests of the Iranian people"
Read more
Russian forces knock out Ukrainian soldiers from firing positions in Makeyevka — expert
Andrey Marochko emphasized that Russian servicemen "continue to fight for the liberation of Makeyevka"
Read more
Beijing defends China-Russia Arctic cooperation amid US criticism
According to Mao Ning, Beijing is consistently working to strengthen cooperation with all interested parties in the Arctic region, "committing to support peace and stability there and facilitate the region’s sustainable development"
Read more
West gives weapons and equipment to Ukraine in exchange for grain — underground
Lebedev stressed that newly mobilized men prevail in the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
Read more
First tranche of revenues from Russian assets to be transferred to EC in August
"We are not going only to provide military support for Ukraine” but the EU is also going to buy weapons from this country, Josep Borrell noted
Read more
Russia needs to respond to West's acts of hybrid war
Earlier, the press service of Russia's communications watchdog told TASS that YouTube has already blocked 83 channels of Russian state media and public figures since the beginning of 2024
Read more
Kazakhstan boosts exports to Russia by 5.7% in 5M 2024 — statistics
China, Italy, and Russia stand out among key export partners of Kazakhstan
Read more
Import substitution critical for machine tool industry — PM
"It is not easy to do in the machine tool industry within a short period but restoring competencies in machine tool engineering is a critical task," Mikhail Mishustin stressed
Read more
Trump sees opportunity to defeat two Democratic nominees for president in same year
Incumbent US President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek re-election in November, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination
Read more
Biden’s election exit signals new era in American politics — Chinese expert
According to Qian Feng, for Biden personally, the withdrawal from the presidential election "symbolizes the imminent end of his 50-year political career"
Read more
Almost all opium poppy crops in Afghanistan destroyed — Russian Ambassador
There are 5% or less left, Dmitry Zhirnov said
Read more
US Secret Service head admits denying numerous requests to increase Trump’s security
Trump was shot during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on July 13
Read more
Russian, North Korean prosecutors general sign cooperation agreement in Pyongyang
This agreement is an expanded version of an earlier similar document signed in 2010
Read more
Lukoil keeps volumes of oil supplies to pipeline system — source
Oil is transported through the Druzhba pipeline in line with accepted nominations, the source said
Read more
Other countries to pay Ukraine’s debts to WB in case of its default — executive director
"The World Bank’s management understands all risks related to Kiev’s possible bankruptcy, which is why it is not ready to risk its own stability and top credit rating," Roman Marshavin said
Read more
US continues attempts at destabilizing countries it doesn’t like — Russian diplomat
"Another seat of terrorism is the Idlib de-escalation zone, which is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants whom Washington is trying to spare from any criticism," Dmitry Polyansky said
Read more
China hosts SCO counterterrorism drills
During the drills, activities were carried out to fight cyberterrorism, as well as a joint counterterrorism activity aimed at preventing the actions of a terrorist group and curb terrorist threats
Read more
Ukraine violates EU Association Agreement by disrupting oil transit — Hungarian MFA
Earlier, Ukraine stopped Lukoil’s oil transit to Hungary and Slovakia via its territory after blacklisting the company
Read more
West’s task to destroy Ukraine accomplished, says Russian general
"And now they can calmly, just like in the case of Afghanistan a while ago, abandon Ukraine and pass on to the next country, bringing their democracy there," Apty Alaudinov said
Read more
Russia, China agree to update list of significant project — First Deputy PM
All the conditions have been created in Russia and China for further growth of trade and economic partnership, Denis Manturov noted
Read more
Russia, Iran set to sign 'historic' comprehensive partnership
It was agreed to launch internal procedures necessary to prepare the agreement for signing within the framework of top-level bilateral interaction in the near future, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said
Read more
MiG-29, MiG-31 fighters prevent US Air Force B-52N bombers from violating state border
The Defense Ministry added that "when the Russian fighters approached, the US strategic bombers turned away from the Russian state border
Read more
Over 980 civilians hurt in Ukrainian shelling attacks in Zaporozhye Region in 2024
According to Alexander Tsarakaev, in all such cases, investigators visit the location of an attack, inspect it and record the aftermath sending materials to the Investigative Committee which carries out an investigation into the matter
Read more
Ukraine’s NATO membership to be deferred declaration of war on Russia — official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Moscow have informed alliance that Kiev's admission is a direct threat to Russia
Read more
FSB detains two Russian nationals for plotting arson attack on mosque in Belgorod
The Russian FSB opened a criminal investigation against them based on Article 205.4 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Organizing an Act of Terrorism")
Read more
World Bank sending signals to Russia on readiness to resume cooperation
Moreover, the World Bank does not acknowledge sanctions against Moscow imposed by the West, which is why Russian companies can still cooperate with this international financial organization, Roman Marshavin noted
Read more
No plans to send troops to Ukraine, Bulgarian prime minister says
"I guarantee that Bulgarian soldiers will not be sent to Ukraine. After all, NATO is also not going to send troops there," Dimitar Glavchev said
Read more
Biden pledges support to Harris in her campaign
The US President made the statement as he called into his former campaign headquarters in Delaware
Read more
Trump has 64% chance of winning US presidential election — bookmakers
The US presidential election will be held on November 5
Read more
FSB uncovers supply channel for smuggling explosives from Europe to Russia
The explosives were transported in several shipments and stages from Italy and Germany, hidden in the cavities of spare car parts
Read more
China to advocate for peace talks during top Ukrainian diplomat’s visit — MFA
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning emphasized that the peaceful settlement of the crisis "corresponds to the interests of both sides"
Read more
Russia to be guided by its partnership with China while assessing Kuleba’s visit — Kremlin
"We intend to continue following the path of developing Russian-Chinese relations in all areas," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Ukraine’s suspension of Russian oil transit shows inability of EU sanctions
Oil is delivered to Hungary and Slovakia over the Druzhba oil pipeline passing through the territory of the country
Read more
Federal Customs Service finds radioactive volcanic sand at Moscow's airport
The woman explained that she had collected the sand on the coast of the Indian Ocean and was carrying it to make cosmetics
Read more
Belarus’ death sentence for German national enters into effect
According to the newspaper, the German national was recruited by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on September 20, 2023, in order to carry out terror attacks against Belarusian National Security
Read more
'Harris for President': what happens now that Biden has withdrawn from presidential race?
Republican candidate Donald Trump did not waste any time chiming in on the news, dismissing Harris as a serious challenger in the November election, and calling on Biden to resign from the presidency as well
Read more
Underground resistance says Kiev prepares provocations along Crimea’s seashore
"We can say with certainty that the enemy is working even on the maritime section of the Crimean peninsula," a representative of a group called Dozor said
Read more
Putin says Crimea is Russia’s 'holy land', center of nation’s spiritual unity
He spoke at a gala show on the occasion of the 7th anniversary of Crimea’s reunification with Russia. stressing that "it is a holiday for our entire vast country"
Read more
Russian budget revenues growing, no spare money — Putin
"I very much expect that you will keep a close eye on the financial discipline," the Russia president noted, addressing Kovalchuk
Read more
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
Read more
Russian forces destroy two Patriot launchers in past day
Ukraine lost up to 140 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr
Read more
Russia sees no unfriendly nations, only hostile governments — Lavrov
"Today, the role of people-to-people and public diplomacy is growing, particularly in terms of maintaining a healthy, trusting and friendly atmosphere with foreign partners, clarifying the problems that have been created by the West," the Russian top diplomat emphasized
Read more
Press review: Biden bows out of presidential race and Kiev thinking peace as troops flail
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 22nd
Read more
Hungary continues blocking funds from European Peace Facility — top Polish diplomat
Earlier, Kiev stopped the transit of oil from Lukoil, which is blacklisted in Ukraine, via its territory to Hungary and Slovakia
Read more
West preparing for direct military conflict with Russia — Vucic
"They are not ready now, but I think they will be ready," Serbian President said
Read more
Beijing hosts Palestinian factions in hopes of reconciling groups — TV
According to the TV channel, on July 21-23, Chinese authorities provided a venue for Palestine to hold consultations on the matter in Beijing
Read more
Russian Armed Forces liberate Rozovka in LPR, Peschanoye Nizhnee in the Kharkov region
Ukrainian Armed Forces lost up to 510 soldiers in DPR
Read more
Russia, China shift to using national currencies in recent years — Novak
Cooperation between the countries continue developing consistently, despite all the external conditions and sanction pressure, the Russian official noted
Read more
US Secret Service Director unable to say if Pennsylvania shooter acted alone
The FBI currently investigates the attack and is "still gathering evidence" and questions the witnesses
Read more
Harris says looking forward to formally accepting nomination soon
The US Vice President had gained the support of enough delegates to win party’s nomination for president
Read more
Ukrainian drones attack ferry in Krasnodar Region port, there are casualties — governor
One Russian citizen was killed and five others were injured in the attack
Read more
Japan turns into economic 'horror show' after sanctioning Russia — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova also noted that Japan will definitely no longer be able to return to the Russian market in the same volumes as before, after everything that the country's authorities have done and continue to do
Read more
Russia will prosecute those involved in stealing its assets in legal ways — Kremlin
Europe opted for the worst way when deciding to use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev, Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Avito unavailable for downloading in App Store
The mobile version of the website can be used if the app is not installed
Read more
Mishustin to continue touring Russian eastern regions on Tuesday
He leaves the Far Eastern region for Novosibirsk in Siberia
Read more
Russian, Iranian navies kick off maritime security drills in Caspian Sea
Representatives of Caspian littoral states are present at the naval drills as observers
Read more
Lavrov, Syrian Foreign Minister confirm commitment to coordination on global agenda
The ministers stressed the commitment of Moscow and Damascus to close coordination on the global and regional agenda, the Russian diplomatic service said in a statement
Read more
Russian forces eliminate over 9,000 Ukrainian troops at LPR borders in past week — expert
Over the past week, Russian forces destroyed 137 field artillery guns, 23 electronic warfare stations, 54 field artillery depots, 7 tanks and more than 140 various combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army
Read more
Kalashnikov Concern increases production by 50% in 1H 2024
The company noted that the weapons production division entered the second half of the year with new additional orders
Read more
Russia’s Iskander missile strike wipes out 50 foreign instructors in Kharkov Region
The crew of an Iskander-M tactical missile system delivered a missile strike at the temporary deployment site of instructors and mercenaries from Western countries in the settlement of Dergachi in the Kharkov Region
Read more
Shift of control over WB, IMF to BRICS only matter of time — World Bank executive director
"Therefore, we need to patiently work on bringing this moment closer and not give in to the provocations of those who cling to the outdated global system," Roman Marshavin noted
Read more
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 113 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 620 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored personnel carriers in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Read more
Moscow vows harsh response to use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
The first tranche of funds from expropriated revenues from frozen Russian assets to the tune of 1.4 bln euros will be remitted to the European Commission during the first week of August, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said earlier
Read more
US views Europe as competition, subjugates continent to its interests — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Europe’s ongoing deindustrialization is what Washington has long been seeking, i.e. "not to let Russia and Germany have closer relations"
Read more
Biden to return to White House after COVID isolation on Tuesday
The US president tested positive for the virus on July 17
Read more
Arctic becomes region of strategic confrontation for US — Pentagon
"Major geopolitical changes are driving the need for this new strategic approach to the Arctic," the US Department of Defense said
Read more
Terror attacks in Zaporozhye ordered by Ukrainian intelligence — Investigative Committee
According to Head of the investigative directorate of Russia’s Investigative Committee for the Zaporozhye Region Alexander Tsarakaev, three such individuals have been established and declared as wanted
Read more
US may stop helping Ukraine in future, says Blinken
Nevertheless, the US Secretary of State recalled a security agreement recently inked by the US and Ukraine
Read more
China ready to increase investment cooperation with Russia — Deputy PM
Ding Xuexiang suggested strengthening ties for implementation of joint projects and use the potential for improving interregional cooperation
Read more
Putin reassures Assad of Russia’s support for Syria’s sovereignty
Putin noted that over the past decades Moscow and Damascus have accumulated a vast experience of bilateral cooperation in various spheres and have reached considerable success in the fight against international terrorism in Syria
Read more
Putin gives Russian awards to five senior Venezuelan officials
They are central bank President Calixto Jose Ortega Sanchez, Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia Jesus Rafael Salazar Velasquez, Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Roman Daniel Maniglia Darwich and Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade Christiam Moises Hernandez Verdecanna
Read more
Russia believes no need to close door on cooperation in Eurasia — top diplomat
In particular, Sergey Lavrov recalled that President Vladimir Putin had said that Russia, which promotes the idea of the Greater Eurasian Partnership, "does not close its doors to any country on the Eurasian continent"
Read more
Russia, Belarus call for staying committed to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty
The two countries’ delegations called on the global community "to stay committed to the NPT’s integrity and equal significance of all the three its fundamental parts - nuclear nonproliferation, peaceful uses of nuclear energy, and disarmament"
Read more
Russian forces hit two Ukrainian echelons in DPR, killing up to 240 militants
More than 60 pieces of equipment were destroyed
Read more
Zelensky's statements about negotiations better than war to last Ukrainian — Kremlin
"But we cannot yet judge what exactly is behind these words [Zelensky's words about the possibility of negotiations], what concrete plans are being talked about and what actions are being taken in this direction, if the conversation is serious," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia, Algeria agree on creating high-level commission — Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin stated that interparliamentary ties "have not yet reached the desired level"
Read more
Sweden has ‘neither the right nor will’ to disagree with US over Nord Stream — diplomat
Let me remind you that the crime was committed in Sweden’s special economic zone. And the reason for such legal apathy is that the chief beneficiary of the terrorist attack is the administration of [US President Joe] Biden, who did not even keep secret the relevant plans
Read more
Israel delivers air strikes on Hezbollah facilities in south Lebanon
Additionally, Israeli artillery opened fire on Monday night "to remove a threat in the area of Ayta ash Shab"
Read more
Biden leaving presidential race pivotal moment for Europe — German expert
Michael Link noted that the German government is bracing for a number of election outcomes
Read more
Press review: Assessing Kamala's election chances and Zelensky sings different tune
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 23rd
Read more
Crashed 'Superjet' plane exceeded designated airspeed, went into dive — Aviation Committee
The crew attempted to take the plane out of the dive using the control stick, but they were unable to do that
Read more
Russian army hits Ukrainian military train, wiping out 20 units of equipment, 120 troops
The Russian Defense Ministry released video footage showing how the train was wiped out
Read more
Ukrainian commander-in-chief reports army running out of short-range missiles
Alexander Syrsky said that in view of the army’s shortage of these missiles, the Ukrainian military should seek "new ways to eliminate the adversary’s reconnaissance drones" using only electronic warfare means and FPV unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
Ukrainian troops shooting civilians attempting to evacuate to Russia — DPR head
Denis Pushilin noted that this situation is unfolding in a number of the region’s residential areas. Investigators are currently working with rescued civilians
Read more
West unwilling to cooperate equitably with Russia — Lavrov
"The West is still clinging to its old positions which are slipping away, slowly but surely," the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
Slovakia to use all lawful methods against Ukraine in halted oil transit case
Juraj Blanar confirmed the statement of his Hungarian counterpart that Budapest and Bratislava requested consultations with Kiev with the mediation of the European Commission in view of the suspended Russian oil transit
Read more
Democratic nominee to be named by August 7 — NYT
Incumbent US President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek re-election in November, endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination
Read more
Europe’s theft of Russian assets not be unanswered — Kremlin
"Such thieves’ actions cannot be left without reciprocity," Dmitry Peskov stressed
Read more
Russian MPs to consider adoption ban for countries allowing sex reassignment in September
The ban will apply to citizens of Australia, Argentina, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Norway, Finland, Switzerland, and Estonia
Read more
EU ministerial meeting to be relocated to Brussels from Budapest — Borrell
Borrell also pointed out that the EU countries were unable to reach an agreement to unlock money for weapons shipped to Kiev, since Hungary refused to lift its veto
Read more
Biden’s exit from campaign to have serious impact on Ukrainian crisis — Russian diplomat
"Amid unresolved problems in the US economy, including inflation and rising unemployment, it will be increasingly difficult for politicians to explain to voters why their country is spending countless billions of dollars to support a military conflict in faraway Eastern Europe," Boris Gryzlov said
Read more
Russia’s military base in Tajikistan assimilating experience of Ukraine operation
"A counter-armor group operating in interaction with assault teams destroyed the simulated enemy’s tracked and wheeled hardware by fire from anti-tank missile systems and RPG-7V handheld anti-tank grenade launchers," the press office said in a statement
Read more
Russia to continue airstrikes in Syria until it takes out militants staging provocations
Deputy Head of Russia's Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Rear Admiral Oleg Gurinov said that high-precision strikes were launched against militant targets in the Sarjah area of the Idlib de-escalation zone on June 27
Read more
Causes of Superjet crash in Moscow Region not determined yet
The Superjet crash departed on July 12 after the repair to the Vnukovo Airport but crashed near Kolomna in the Moscow Region
Read more