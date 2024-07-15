Italy’s foreign debt close to three trillion euro — Banca d’Italia

ROME, July 15. /TASS/. The Italian foreign debt increased by 13.3 bln euro in May against the prior month and is approaching the level of three trillion euro, the central bank of Italy (Banca d'Italia) said.

Italy has one of the highest public debt level in Europe, making its economy vulnerable to market speculations. The interest on its debt servicing is determined by a variable (a spread) that also indicates the difference in value between Italian and German securities. It is about 130 points for the time being, viewed as a rather acceptable indicator.

Furthermore, Rome for years cannot manage to reduce its debt to GDP ratio, which is slightly lower than 140%. Economic growth, according to different forecasts, is not above 1%.