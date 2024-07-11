BRICS priority is to achieve fair changes in global economy — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 11. /TASS/. One of BRICS priorities is to achieve fair changes in the world’s economy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when addressing BRICS Parliamentary Forum participants.

"One of the association’s priorities is to achieve fair changes in the global economy," the Russian leader said.

"We pay high attention to the increase of the share of national currencies in trade and investments, and to development of safe and reliable financial instruments and mechanisms of mutual payments," the head of state added.