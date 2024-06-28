Russia’s agriculture exports up 16% year-to-date to over 50 mln tons — minister

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russia’s exports of agriculture products have increased by 16% year-to-date to over 50 mln tons, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said.

"Speaking about export in physical terms, it has increased by 16% since the beginning of the year and already exceeded 50 mln tons," she told reporters following a meeting of BRICS agriculture ministers.

Supplies of fat-and-oil, meat and dairy products are on the rise now, Lut noted.

Russia’s wheat exports are expected to reach record volumes by the end of this agriculture season, which will allow confirming the country’s leadership on the global market, she said. "We also expect a record volume of exports of sunflower and soybean oil," the minister added.

"That said, a drop in global prices for main products has led to a certain decline in our supplies in value terms compared with last year’s level," she noted, adding though that the ministry still expects "positive results by the end of the year.".