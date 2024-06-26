Coal production in Russia down 0.2% in January-May to 179 mln tons — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s coal production decreased by 0.2% in January-May 2024 year-on-year to 179 mln tons, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported.

In particular, the production of all types of hard coal slipped by 0.6% in annual terms to 139 mln tons, including a 18.2% decrease in anthracite production to 9.5 mln tons, and a 10.3% rise in coking coal output to 47.3 mln tons.

The production of other hard coal types fell by 3.7% to 82.5 mln tons, while brown coal production rose by 1.2% in the reporting period to 39.9 mln tons year-on-year.