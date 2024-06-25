Indian coal imports from Russia plunging in March-May 2024 — Reuters

LONDON, June 25. /TASS/. Indian imports of Russian coal fell by 22.4% in March - May 2024 annually and totaled 6.76 mln metric tons, Reuters news agency said, citing Bigmint consultancy data.

The decline was driven by the 67% drop in steam coal purchases from Russia because of high prices. At the same time, supplies of coking coal, anthracite and pulverized coal for injection (PCI) from Russia surged by 44%.

According to BusinessLine news outlet, Russia scaled up coking coal deliveries to India by 200% to 6.4 mln metric tons in 2023 and entered ranks of its top three suppliers after Australia and the US.