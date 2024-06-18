Twelve residents of special economic zones start development in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Twelve corporate residents of special economic zones (SEZ) in the Moscow Region initiated construction of their facilities year-to-date, Deputy Head of the Moscow Region's government Ekaterina Zinovyeva told reporters.

"As much as twelve investors have started implementing projects in territories of Moscow Region’s SEZ - all the residents obtained required permits to build. Declared investments in these projects stand at 23 bln rubles ($262.1 mln). The launch of new businesses will make it possible to create almost 1,400 jobs in the territory of the region," she said.

Five special economic zones are operating in the Moscow Region in total.