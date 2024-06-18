Boosting regional relations key to expanding Russia-Vietnam economic ties — expert

HANOI, June 18. /TASS/. Strengthening direct relations between various Russian and Vietnamese regions will create an environment where trade and economic ties between the countries can further grow, Alexander Karpov, Chairman of the Russian-Vietnamese Guild of Commerce told TASS ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Vietnam on June 19-20.

"We believe that it is the strengthening and development of relations between the regions of the two countries that will be the bridge for giving a boost and expanding trade, economic and investment ties between Russia and Vietnam as a whole," Karpov said.

Within the framework of Putin’s visit, the Guild of Commerce and the central Vietnamese province of Thua Thien Hue are expected to sign an agreement on mutual understanding and cooperation. The agreement is aimed to develop Russian-Vietnamese cooperation on the track of trade, economy and joint activity to strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. This includes digital technologies, smart automation and the development of digital transformation models. "In this context, the Russian-Vietnamese Guild of Commerce, which has already signed agreements with 17 regions of the Russian Federation on cooperation and to advance Russian regions to Asian markets, will become a window of opportunity to export both Russian goods and investment opportunities to the Vietnamese market and Vietnamese goods to the Russian market," Karpov said.

He expressed confidence that Russia's bid to create a new geography of trade and economic cooperation can become a basis for improving Russian-Vietnamese interaction with a view to developing its own eastern regions, as well as for bolstering activities on the Vietnamese track in general. "In the new realities in the international arena, the eastern vector of Russia's foreign policy is becoming decisive, while Vietnam is our traditional key partner in the Asian region," the expert stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Vietnam on June 19-20. The talks are expected to focus on developing relations between Moscow and Hanoi. "Hanoi will host meetings with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man," the Kremlin press service informed. Plans are to discuss the current state and prospects for further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in trade and economic, scientific, technological and humanitarian areas, as well as to exchange views on key issues on the international and regional agenda.

Putin has been to Vietnam several times. In 2017 he took part in the Vietnam-hosted APEC summit, while in 2013 he paid an official visit to the country. The status of a state visit is the highest in diplomatic protocol.