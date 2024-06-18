{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Boosting regional relations key to expanding Russia-Vietnam economic ties — expert

Alexander Karpov expressed confidence that Russia's bid to create a new geography of trade and economic cooperation can become a basis for improving Russian-Vietnamese interaction with a view to developing its own eastern regions

HANOI, June 18. /TASS/. Strengthening direct relations between various Russian and Vietnamese regions will create an environment where trade and economic ties between the countries can further grow, Alexander Karpov, Chairman of the Russian-Vietnamese Guild of Commerce told TASS ahead of President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Vietnam on June 19-20.

"We believe that it is the strengthening and development of relations between the regions of the two countries that will be the bridge for giving a boost and expanding trade, economic and investment ties between Russia and Vietnam as a whole," Karpov said.

Within the framework of Putin’s visit, the Guild of Commerce and the central Vietnamese province of Thua Thien Hue are expected to sign an agreement on mutual understanding and cooperation. The agreement is aimed to develop Russian-Vietnamese cooperation on the track of trade, economy and joint activity to strengthen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. This includes digital technologies, smart automation and the development of digital transformation models. "In this context, the Russian-Vietnamese Guild of Commerce, which has already signed agreements with 17 regions of the Russian Federation on cooperation and to advance Russian regions to Asian markets, will become a window of opportunity to export both Russian goods and investment opportunities to the Vietnamese market and Vietnamese goods to the Russian market," Karpov said.

He expressed confidence that Russia's bid to create a new geography of trade and economic cooperation can become a basis for improving Russian-Vietnamese interaction with a view to developing its own eastern regions, as well as for bolstering activities on the Vietnamese track in general. "In the new realities in the international arena, the eastern vector of Russia's foreign policy is becoming decisive, while Vietnam is our traditional key partner in the Asian region," the expert stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Vietnam on June 19-20. The talks are expected to focus on developing relations between Moscow and Hanoi. "Hanoi will host meetings with General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong, President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man," the Kremlin press service informed. Plans are to discuss the current state and prospects for further development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam in trade and economic, scientific, technological and humanitarian areas, as well as to exchange views on key issues on the international and regional agenda.

Putin has been to Vietnam several times. In 2017 he took part in the Vietnam-hosted APEC summit, while in 2013 he paid an official visit to the country. The status of a state visit is the highest in diplomatic protocol.

Tags
VietnamTrade & Cooperation
Sanctions not preventing Russian foods promotion in external markets — PM
"We are the world’s third in barley trading, the world’s second in grain and pulses, sunflower and rapeseed oil supplies, and rank first by wheat exports," Mikhail Mishustin stated
Read more
G7 has no right to represent international community — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Lin Jian pointed out that the G7 "has long deviated from the original intention of coordinating and stabilizing the international economic environment"
Read more
Russian strikes turn Western hardware into scrap metal — KCNA
"Russia's military edge is further assured on the Ukrainian battlefield," the news agency stressed
Read more
Obama leads frozen Biden off stage — Republican Party
Former US President had to help Joe Biden to find the exit after his speech, said representatives of the National Committee
Read more
Expert views Russia-North Korea treaty as counter to US plans for Asian NATO
The Moscow-Pyongyang treaty indicates a very deep partnership, with the big question now being how large a military and political component it will have
Read more
Russian forces receive new batch of Su-34 bombers
Rostec First Deputy CEO Vladimir Artyakov said the bombers are intensively used in Ukraine operation
Read more
Around 20 documents expected to be signed during Putin's visit to Vietnam
Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Vietnam on June 19-20, the Kremlin press service said earlier
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries and territories
The countries and territories mentioned in the list imposed or joined the sanctions against Russia after the start of a special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine
Read more
Western attempts to contain Russia failing — Putin
"We continue to steadily build up our economic capability, develop our industry, technologies, infrastructure, science, education and culture," the Russian leader said
Read more
No sabotage behind explosion at Czech army training area, says defense minister
The explosion killed one serviceman, injuring seven others as well as a civilian
Read more
EU could die out within next decade if migration issues not solved — Polish MFA
Maciej Duszczyk explained that stricter border laws may be introduced in some countries of the union if the recently adopted EU migration pact is not amended soon
Read more
New Russian regions not going back to Ukraine, end of story — Putin
"The people of the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions expressed their position in referendums," the Russian president reiterated
Read more
Russian-DPRK cooperation grows every day, steadily moves to new heights — newspaper
"Progress is being achieved in the practical area, which could contribute to the implementation of the interests of the people of the two countries," the Rodong Sinmun says
Read more
Putin announces plans to develop tourist trips between Russia, North Korea
It is highlighted that academic mobility between Russian and Korean universities is to be intensified
Read more
Russian economy strongly overheated — Sberbank CEO
"We have never had such main capacity utilization in our history," Herman Gref added
Read more
Special operation shows that Western forces no match for Russia — newspaper
According to the article, "the Russian people and government stand united by patriotism, steadfastly defending the security and sovereignty of the country"
Read more
Armenian opposition announces action plan for near future
The movement must step outside Yerevan and spread across the country, the leader of the Armenian opposition group Tavush for the Motherland Bagrat Galstanyan said
Read more
Putin calls DPRK Russia’s supporter in establishment of multipolar world order
Pyongyang is ready to confront the ambition of the collective West to prevent the emergence of a multipolar world order based on justice, Russian President said
Read more
Kazakhstan, Russia transfer over 85% of payments into national currencies
According to Serik Zhumangarin, the situation around the Moscow Exchange has not currently affected the trade balance of Kazakhstan with Russia
Read more
Stoltenberg says more assistance to Kiev to help end conflict sooner
Earlier, NATO secretary general said that the alliance had begun consultations on putting nuclear missiles on alert
Read more
Kiev agrees to extradite suspect accused of murdering Forbes editor to Russia
In 2017, the Russian Prosecutor General’s office sent an appeal to Ukraine to hand over Dukuzov for prosecution
Read more
Russia’s defense chief listens to reports on special military operation in command center
As the ministry specified, Andrey Belousov also listened to a report on coordinating the work of Russian peacekeeping units and the commandant’s service in new Russian regions
Read more
China ready to ensure global security together with Russia — MFA
The commentary was provided in connection with Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to build a new security system, with the Greater Eurasian Partnership at its core
Read more
Russia to develop unmanned aviation industry — Putin
"Overall, all our plans on developing transport infrastructure in the Far East must be implemented," the Russian president noted
Read more
About 20 NATO countries involved in conflict in Ukraine — lawmaker
"I believe they are in a state of war with Russia," Sergey Tsekov said
Read more
Number of supporters of Burgenstock final document reduced to 78
Two countries has been removed from signing final communique
Read more
Russia ranked world’s second largest military power — GFP
More than 60 individual criteria were factored into the rankings, including the number of military troops, financial and logistics capabilities, as 145 world powers were considered
Read more
Leroy Merlin plans to change its name to Lemana Pro in Russia
It is noted that the rebranding will be done in stages
Read more
Putin sees US doing everything it can to protract Ukraine conflict
According to the Russian leader, Moscow is open to dialogue to resolve existing issues
Read more
US to continue monitoring Russian Navy’s activity in Caribbean — White House
"I don't have insight as to what their course and speed is, and where they're going, but we're certainly going to be watching that very, very closely," John Kirby stressed
Read more
Russian minister denies North Korea has harsh rules
Alexander Kozlov only urged reporters to remember that they are guests and should treat the local culture with respect
Read more
No decision from EU leaders on von dey Leyen’s re-appointment — Charles Michel
The issue of appointment of presidents of the European Commission and the European Council expected to be resolved before the end of June
Read more
Four conditions for negotiations with Kiev: what Putin said at Foreign Ministry
Russia considers Ukraine's neutral, non-aligned, non-nuclear status and the lifting of all Western sanctions as a necessary condition
Read more
EU extends sanctions due to reunification of Crimea with Russia
Earlier, the EU adopted an indefinite strategy of non-recognition of Crimea's accession to Russia, to which all countries of the EU and candidate countries are obliged to adhere
Read more
Shipbuilders float out next-generation missile corvette for Russian Navy
The corvette Provorny will soon enter service with the Russian Navy, Alexander Moiseyev said
Read more
Press review: Putin's Far East tour ruffles feathers and Russian Defense Ministry shake-up
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 18th
Read more
Russian military expert sees Ukrainian preparations for counteroffensive near Kharkov
According to Andrey Marochko, the Ukrainian commander in chief, Alexander Syrsky, is in charge of the operation jointly with NATO officers
Read more
Ukraine ready to pay West in people’s organs for military assistance — Russian diplomat
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the Kiev regime is rapidly turning the country into a global hub of human organ trafficking
Read more
Russia to continue establishing buffer zone until Ukraine stops shelling attacks — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that Russia offers a new peace proposal on settling the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
North Korean troops again violate South Korean border, warning shots fired — news agency
According to South Korea, a group of 20 to 30 soldiers crossed the demarcation line in the middle part of the demilitarized zone at about 08:30 local time on June 18
Read more
Two-thirds of Europe’s defense spending goes to US contractors — Stoltenberg
According to Jens Stoltenberg, more than 20 NATO member-states spent at least 2% of GDP on defense
Read more
Putin vows support for North Korea’s fight for independence
"Russia has incessantly supported and will support the DPRK and the heroic Korean people in their struggle against the treacherous, dangerous and aggressive enemy," the Russian leader underlined
Read more
Putin’s visit to North Korea to yield comprehensive strategic partnership treaty — Kremlin
The new treaty will replace the 1961 Treaty of Friendship and Mutual Assistance, the 2000 Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborly Cooperation, and the Moscow and Pyongyang Declarations of 2000 and 2001, Yuri Ushakov explained
Read more
French far-right politician calls for overhauling EU
Marine Le Pen also said the association had turned toxic and pointed to the need to reform the EU to give member states more powers
Read more
Russia-North Korea relations actively develop in recent years
The visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to North Korea will show Moscow's desire to conduct equal dialogue and cooperation with all countries, Aide to the President of Russia for Foreign Policy Yury Ushakov said
Read more
Putin hails friendship, glorious historical traditions between Russia, North Korea
Also, the Russian leader said that the Soviet Union was among the first countries to recognize the young DPRK and establish diplomatic relations with it
Read more
Frigate commander gives high marks to 1st stage of naval group’s long-distance deployment
On Monday, the group of the Northern Fleet’s ships led by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov wrapped up its unofficial visit and left the Havana port in Cuba to continue accomplishing long-distance deployment missions
Read more
Document of Ukraine’s surrender to be Russia’s next proposal to Kiev — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposals were realistic
Read more
Ukrainian forces refuse to obey Commander-in-Chief Syrsky — CIA ex-analyst
Larry Johnson also noted that the Russian forces manage to advance recently despite the slush on the roads
Read more
Refusing Russia participation at OSCE PA indicates fear of open dialogue — chairman
"But at the same time they pour a lot of claims on us and talk about the fact that there is no democracy here," Vyacheslav Volodin stressed
Read more
Russia to expand humanitarian mission in Africa to help children — ombudswoman
"We plan to organize recreation and rehabilitation for 90 children," Maria Lvova-Belova noted
Read more
Israeli intelligence knew of Hamas plans to seize 250 hostages weeks before attack — media
The report said that Hamas was planning to seize some 200-250 hostages (over 240 people were captured and some 1,200 killed in the October 7 attack)
Read more
West 'upping the ante' by allowing strikes on Russia — KCNA
"Encouraged by the US, lap-dogs in NATO, including the UK and France, are also gradually lifting restrictions on the use of the weapons they supplied," the news agency states
Read more
Russia’s Pacific Fleet begins deployment to exercise involving 40 ships
The Fleet explained that this is the first time this exercise is considered bilateral
Read more
Macron not deaf to Russia's warnings on sending troops to Ukraine — Russian intel chief
Earlier, the French president suggested that he would consider sending troops to Ukraine if Russian forces break through the front line, and Kiev requests help
Read more
Ukraine’s General Staff admits tense situation in Pokrovsk frontline area in DPR
Kiev has regularly mentioned the Pokrovsk direction as complex or tense in its frontline reports since May
Read more
FACTBOX: Reshuffle in Russia’s defense ministry
Leonid Gornin was appointed first deputy minister, and Anna Tsivileva, Oleg Savelyev, and Pavel Fradkov - deputy ministers
Read more
Kremlin views NATO’s rhetoric on putting nukes on alert as escalation
Unlike Western officials, the Russian president never talks nukes "at his own initiative as he takes the issue seriously," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Putin’s peace initiative being last chance to save Ukrainian state — politician
"The peace proposals returns not only the peace to Ukraine but also rights of Ukrainian citizens," Viktor Medvedchuk said
Read more
Malaysia set to join BRICS — prime minister
Anwar Ibrahim noted that he held fruitful talks on BRICS expansion with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
Read more
Russia, Belarus approve Union State development plans
Plans provide for activities in the areas including creation of a common financial market, pursuit of common industrial policy and cooperation in trade and functioning of common energy markets
Read more
Over 10 settlements in Russian Kursk Region come under Ukraine’s drone attacks in past day
No one was injured
Read more
If Putin’s Ukraine peace proposal rejected, next offer to be tougher — Russian intel chief
Earlier, the Russian leader presented new peace proposals on settling the Ukraine conflict
Read more
Stoltenberg using bully tactics with NATO nuke arsenal comments — Russian intel chief
"As far as I can tell, no special significance should be given to it. We should keep a cool head," Sergey Naryshkin said
Read more
Russia values DPRK’s support in special operation in Ukraine — Putin
North Korea's solidarity with Russia's key international matters is appreciated, said President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Taiwan records approach of 20 Chinese PLA aircraft, seven vessels in past day
Taiwanese aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched to monitor them, the Taiwanese military said
Read more
Kiev recognizes need for talks with Moscow to resolve conflict
Both sides' voices need to be heard to settle the conflict, Dmitry Kuleba said
Read more
Russian forces develop Perun strike-transport drone — top brass
According to the Defense Ministry, the drone operates on Russian software and is capable of carrying cargo weighting up to 200 kilograms
Read more
All eyes now on upcoming Russia-North Korea summit — newspaper
"Independent forces must stand together and actively fight for the implementation of their own noble values, if they want to achieve stability and peace on the planet," the newspaper emphasized
Read more
NLMK functioning normally after drone attack
Since the start of the year, ten drones in total were involved in four attacks aimed at production facilities
Read more
Press review: G7 pushes EU to tap Russian assets and BRICS sends strong message to West
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, June 11th
Read more
More than 30% of Americans polled oppose sending military aid to Ukraine
The survey was conducted from May 20 to 27, with 1,257 adult American citizens participating
Read more
Russia, North Korea united in building fairer world order — Putin
The United States "is going out of its way to impose" a rules-based order globally, "which is essentially nothing more than a global neo-colonial dictatorship relying on double standards," the Russian leader emphasized
Read more
Nuclear powers continue to modernize their arsenals — report
In January 2024, there were some 12,121 nuclear warheads in the world, of which 9,585 were on alert
Read more
Putin's visit to Vietnam to strengthen Hanoi-Moscow ties in all areas — ambassador
Dang Minh Khoi said that during the visit, the leaders will set long-term goals and concrete action plans to ensure sustainable and effective development of bilateral relations between the countries in the future
Read more
Russia, Vietnam have similar views on many international problems — newspaper
According to the Hanoi Times, as of April 2024, Russia was implementing 186 investment projects worth around $985 million in Vietnam
Read more
Russian naval group wraps up visit to Havana port — Northern Fleet
After leaving the territorial waters of the Republic of Cuba, the Russian Northern Fleet’s naval group will continue accomplishing missions in accordance with its long-distance deployment plan, the press office said
Read more
New EU leadership to maintain course on countering Russia — Orban
Аfter the June 6-9 elections to the European Parliament, "right parties have grown stronger, while the left and the liberals lost their positions," the Hungarian prime minister noted
Read more
Russia, North Korea looking at organizing direct flights — official
According to Kozlov, the passenger traffic between the two countries is increasing
Read more
French far-right politician says talking to Russia only way out of Ukraine quagmire
Marine Le Pen clarified that she still supports military and civilian assistance to Kiev, but said that anti-Russian sanctions should be thoroughly thought-out before being imposed
Read more
Netherlands’ Rutte 'cautiously optimistic' about his appointment as NATO Secretary General
Mark Rutte said that he and Viktor Orban discussed this issue and agreed to "look into the future"
Read more
Three children wounded in Mariupol because of grenade launcher fire — DPR head
The children received medical attention and their lives are no longer in danger. Investigation into the incident is underway
Read more
Nine non-EU countries side with sanctions against Iran
"The candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova and Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as the EFTA countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, members of the European Economic Area, align themselves with this Council Decision," the statement reads
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker says conference in Switzerland was a failure
According to the Ukrainian lawmakers, the conference in Switzerland was not meant to look for ways of settling the conflict
Read more
Eight people killed, 13 injured in car crash in Russia’s Ryazan Region
According to the report, four cars collided on a federal highway on Tuesday
Read more
Swiss meeting on Ukraine not about peace — Kazakh expert
According to Daniyar Ashimbayev, it is neither in the interests of the state nor of its society to directly or indirectly support pro-Ukrainian propaganda
Read more
Russia, DPRK to counter sanctions together — Putin
Countries will establish independent transaction systems, Russian President said
Read more
Program of Putin's visit to Pyongyang expected to be very eventful — Kremlin aide
The substantive part of Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to the North Korea is planned for June 19, both bilateral negotiations and a meeting with leader Kim Jong Un are planned, Yury Ushakov noted
Read more
NATO shouldn’t accept Ukraine due to risk of nuclear escalation with Russia — magazine
The report said that the nuclear deal between NATO and Moscow must include commitments not to admit Ukraine to the alliance and not to deploy the bloc's troops and infrastructure on Ukrainian territory
Read more
NATO holds consultations on putting nuclear weapons on alert — chief
Jens Stoltenberg refused to go into operational details about how many nuclear warheads should be operational and which should be stores
Read more
Russian troops strike Ukrainian army, equipment in 110 areas over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 405 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Priorities of Russia-North Korea partnership determined in 2000, Putin says
"The bilateral declarations signed back then defined the main priorities and areas of our constructive multidimensional partnership for years to come," the Russian leader noted
Read more
Turkey helped Moscow thwart second attack after Crocus — newspaper
The attack was being prepared by members of Wilayat Khorasan, which has links to the Islamic State terrorist organization which is outlawed in Russia, Hurriyet said
Read more
Putin congratulates Ramaphosa on being reelected South African president — Kremlin
The leaders expressed the hope for continuing joint efforts toward comprehensive strengthening strategic partnership
Read more
ICAO given proof Russia had nothing to do with Flight МН17 crash, official says
Even so, the country doesn’t expect the ICAO Council to pass a fair judgement as it is dominated by nations from the collective West, Denis Grunis told TASS
Read more
Putin to pay state visit to Vietnam on June 19-20 — Kremlin
According to the press service, the talks are expected to focus on developing relations between Moscow and Hanoi
Read more
Deployment of Russian military bases to Venezuela impossible under its constitution -envoy
The Russian ambassador pointed out that the biggest threat for the US is "to have independent countries here, close by, to the south of the Mexican border, which have the right to choose who they will cooperate with and how"
Read more
Kiev expects limited effect from deliveries of F-16 fighter jets
"Of course, everything depends on the number and modification of aircraft that will be delivered to Ukraine," Ilya Yevlash said
Read more
Putin arrives on working visit to Yakutia
Yakutia is the first stop on Putin’s Far Eastern itinerary
Read more
Russia wins 33 gold medals on fourth day of BRICS Games
The Russian team also won 28 silver and 18 bronze medals
Read more
Press review: Putin comes out with peace plan and tough road ahead post-Ukraine summit
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, June 17th
Read more