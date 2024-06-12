Russian-Pakistani trade exceeds $1 billion in 2023 — ambassador

ISLAMABAD, June 13. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Pakistan exceeded $1 billion in 2023, Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Albert Khorev said.

"Russia and Pakistan have strong ties of friendship," he said, addressing a reception at the Russian embassy on the occasion of Russia Day. "I arrived in Pakistan six month ago, and I can already see the huge potential for deepening and strengthening our bilateral relations. Russia and Pakistan cooperate closely on various multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organizations (SCO) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Our bilateral trade is growing, exceeding one billion US dollars last year, and I’m sure that this not the limit."

"Russia values Pakistan’s independent and balanced position regarding key issues on the global agenda," the ambassador added.