Interaction of Russia, Turkmenistan in gas sphere is priority — Ambassador

MOSCOW, June 12. /TASS/. The interaction between Russia and Turkmenistan in the gas sphere is of primary importance, Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ivan Volynkin said in an interview with the Turkmen Orient news agency.

"I would like to stress that gas cooperation between the countries with the largest hydrocarbon resources is of strategic nature in the new economic conditions and the effect on creation of transport and logistical routes and hubs. In this connection, the Russia-Turkmenistan interaction in this area of priority importance as regards gas supplies and construction of a new gas infrastructure," the Ambassador said.

The high development pace of trade and economic relations between the two countries corresponds to strategic cooperation to a full measure, the Russian diplomat noted. Russia is among top five trade partners of Turkmenistan with the turnover about $1.6 bln, he added.