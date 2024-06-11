Around 8,000 cars assembled at former Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg after restart

ST. PETERSBURG, June 11. /TASS/. The AGR Automobile Plant (formerly Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Rus) in St. Petersburg has assembled 7,900 cars since the resumption of production, the press service of the AGR Automotive Group said.

"The full production cycle enterprise Automobile Plant AGR LLC in St. Petersburg manufactured 2,800 Solaris brand vehicles, with a total result of 7,900 vehicles since the start of production in February 2024," the statement said.

The former Hyundai plant in St. Petersburg started production of cars under the new Solaris brand in February, after the Hyundai plant stopped producing cars in March last year due to difficulties with component supply.