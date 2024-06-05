Sudan's Sovereign Council deputy chairman plans to meet with Putin during SPIEF visit

CAIRO, June 5. /TASS/. Sudanese Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council Malik Agar plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The politician announced this on his official Facebook page (banned in Russia, owned by Meta Corporation, recognized as extremist).

"Today, I am heading to ... St. Petersburg along with a delegation of the Sudanese government ... to participate in the 27th session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which will take place from June 5 to 8. ... During this visit, I will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and convey a message to him from the head of the Sudanese Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan," the statement reads.

Agar reported that the government delegation includes Foreign Minister Hussein Awad, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Gibril Ibrahim, and Minister of Minerals Mohammed Bashir Abdalla. During the visit, they plan to hold several meetings with their counterparts.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is being held on June 5-8. This year's theme is "The Formation of New Areas of Growth as the Cornerstone of a Multipolar World." Scheduled events include meetings for small and medium-sized businesses, creative industries, the SPIEF Youth Day, as well as the Drug Security, SPIEF Academy and SPIEF Junior forums.