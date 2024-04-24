Sri Lanka mulls extending free visas for Russians after April 30 — ambassador

YEKATERINBURG, April 24. /TASS/. The project to provide free visas to tourists, including from Russia, may be extended after April 30, this question is now under consideration, the country's ambassador to Russia, Janitha Abeywickrema Liyanage, told reporters.

"The visa was initially planned to be in a free format until March 31, but then it was decided to extend [the project] for another month. This question is now being considered, perhaps there will be an extension further," the ambassador said.

She noted that last winter, about 14 direct flights were carried out not only from Moscow, but also from other Russian cities to two international airports in Sri Lanka country, which contributed to an increase in tourist flow.

On April 1, Sri Lanka decided to extend the pilot project to provide free visas to tourists from seven countries, including Russia, until April 30. The project has been in effect since late November last year after the government announced the start of issuing free visas to citizens of India, Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Russia, Thailand and Japan.

The 14th Eurasian Economic Youth Forum is under way in Yekaterinburg at the Ural State Economic University from April 22 to 26. A delegation from Sri Lanka, including the republic’s ambassador to Russia and university rectors, is attending the forum.