Russia's e-commerce volume rises by 28% to around $70 bln in in 2023

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The sales volume of Russia’s e-commerce in 2023 increased by 28% year-on-year and reached around 6.4 trillion rubles ($70.34 bln), the press service of the Russian Association of Internet Trade Companies told TASS.

"The volume of online trade in Russia reached 6.359 trillion rubles in 2023, an increase of 28% over the previous year," the association said. In particular, 3.1% or 197 bln rubles ($2.16 bln) of this volume came from the cross-border market, while the share of sales of Russian online trading companies reached 96.9% or 6.2 trillion rubles ($68.13 bln).

The distribution of products in the most popular category remained consistent, with digital and household appliances being the leading product category, accounting for 18% of all purchases. Other popular categories included furniture and domestic goods (15.4%), clothing and footwear (14.6%), food (11%), as well as beauty and health products (8.1%).