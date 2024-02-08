Russia offers talks on free trade zone creation to Algeria — minister

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russia has offered talks on the creation of a free trade zone to Algeria, Russia’s Economic Development Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said.

"The scale of the market that is currently open for us in the regime of free trade in goods, is 350 mln people. Algeria has been invited to enter the talks on free trade zone," he told a forum.

China, Vietnam, Singapore and Serbia are among third countries, with which the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has concluded agreements on free trade and trade and economic cooperation. The Union’s member states are preparing free trade zone agreements with Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia.

On December 25, 2023, as part of a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in St. Petersburg EAEU nations signed a full-scale free trade agreement with Iran. The document was signed by Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Abbas Ali-Abadi. The agreement was also signed by representatives of Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.