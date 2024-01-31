Vodka production down 1.2% in December 2023 — statistics

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Vodka production in Russia plunged by 1.2% in December 2023 annually to 8.5 mln decaliters, the national statistics service Rosstat said.

Brandy production in Russia gained 35% annually in last December and totaled one million decaliters.

Champagne and sparkling wines production plummeted by 23.2% year on year to 1.6 million decaliters in the reporting month. Wine production stayed almost flat at 2.5 mln decaliters.

Beer output moved up by 4.1% year on year to 61.7 mln decaliters.

Mineral and drinking water bottling gained 13.6% in annual terms to 1.7 bln half-liters.