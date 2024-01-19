Rosneft creates Russia’s largest genome base

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The initiative of the Russian company Rosneft to read genomes of 100,000 Russians made it possible to perform sequencing of more than 25,000 samples since 2022 and collect the largest human genome base in Russia, according to the presentation of the project.

The goal of the initiative is to read genomes of 100,000 Russians to develop diagnostics of genetically caused and socially important diseases and to develop new approaches to their therapy. The project is being implemented by the whole genome sequencing center.

Rosneft is acting as the technology partner for the federal scientific program of genetic technologies development, department director Alexander Pashali said. Rosneft employees and their families act as volunteers in the initiative and 70% of the future base will be formed on the basis of their genomes. Medical partners of the project will collect the other 30%, he added.