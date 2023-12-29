{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Belorusneft signs cooperation plan with Gazprom

It was also noted that this is the first time such a document has been signed by two companies

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. Belorusneft and Gazprom signed roadmaps on scientific and technical cooperation, including in the field of hard-to-recover oil and gas reserves, Belorusneft said in its report.

"General Director of Belorusneft Alexander Lyakhov and Deputy Chairman of the Board - Department Head at Gazprom Oleg Aksyutin signed roadmaps on scientific and technical cooperation in the field of hard-to-recover oil and gas reserves, as well as modeling and carrying out hydraulic fracturing," the statement said.

It was also noted that this is the first time such a document has been signed by two companies. The road maps provide for joint work of Belarusian and Russian specialists until 2025.

Federal Statistics Service raises its estimate for Russian GDP dynamics in 2021-2022
According to the Statistics Service, the decline in GDP in 2022 relative to 2021 is due to a decrease in the foreign trade balance under sanctions pressure
Ukraine loses roughly 60 troops near Kherson in past day, Russian military reports
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the battlegroup’s personnel are carrying on with active fighting
Kiev regime has no will for peace — top Russian diplomat
The September 30, 2022 ban on holding negotiations with the Russian leadership introduced by Zelensky remains in effect, Sergey Lavrov said
China appoints new defense minister — news agency
Dong Jun served as commander-in-chief of the People's Liberation Army of China Navy since 2021, prior to which he was deputy commander of the PLA's Southern Theater Command since 2017
Control of Maryinka to allow Russian troops block strategic highways — DPR official
Igor Kimakovsky added that after the liberation of Maryinka, Russian troops received an opportunity to advance towards Kurakhovo, Krasnogorovka and Ugledar
Eleven Iranian officers killed in Israeli strike on Damascus airport — TV
The Israeli Air Force attacked the outskirts of the Syrian capital on Thursday at 11:05 p.m. local time
Gazprom boosts helium production capacity
Gazprom launched and achieved design parameters for two out of three helium units at the Amur Gas Processing Plant of the end of this year
SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket launches X-37B space plane
The rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 1:07 a.m. GMT on December 29
Africa slips down US priorities list, expert tells news platform
Yinka Adegoke noted that the Biden administration’s reduced interest in the African continent with the fact that the Ukraine conflict and Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip drew the US leader’s attention
Israel to negotiate release of Gaza hostages — prime minister
The meeting with the hostages' families came ahead of a meeting of the war cabinet to discuss proposals by Qatar and Egypt to mediate in the Israel-Hamas conflict
Argentina’s president willing to meet each leader of BRICS countries — media
According to the newspaper, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were sent identical letters
Venezuela condemns arrival of HMS Trent to Guyana — Foreign Ministry
"Venezuela urges the Guyanese authorities to take immediate action for the withdrawal of the HMS Trent vessel, and to refrain from continuing to involve military powers in the territorial controversy," the Foreign Ministry says
UK to send hundreds of air defense missiles to Ukraine — minister
Since the start of the Russian special military operation, the UK has provided 4.6 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) in military aid to the Kiev authorities
Hamas says it destroyed about 800 units of Israeli military equipment since October 7
The spokesman said that the radicals would not agree to any hostage exchanges before hostilities in Gaza end
Nearly entire Lower Saxony under water — state’s interior minister
According to earlier reports, around 100,000 people are involved in combating the floods in Lower Saxony in northwestern Germany
NATO planes made half as many sorties to intercept Russian ones in 2023 compared to 2022
During peacetime, the "interception" term means that planes approach each other for visual contact, recognition of type and state and for further escort through the neutral airspace
US to face domestic problems regardless of presidential election results — Russian MFA
The next US presidential election will take place in November 2024
Russia’s capabilities underestimated in assessing Ukraine conflict, German officer admits
Christian Freuding noted that Germany needs to make optimal use of a "window of time" spanning five to eight years in order to train and arm its military so that it is capable of deterring Russia
West turned Ukraine into outpost of fight against Russia — Ukrainian ex-Minister
"The Baltic states and Georgia also had a certain role in this scenario," Vitaly Zakharchenko noted
Georgia to be fully ready to join EU by 2030 — ruling party chairman
The politician compared the chances of Georgia and Moldova, noting that his country had significantly boosted its economy over the past two years
Press review: Top Indian diplomat tending Russia ties and Ukraine brass moves to attrition
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, December 28th
Syria downed Russia's plane because Israeli F-16s used it as cover — Russian top brass
The bombing raid was not far from France’s frigate The Auvergne
Series of powerful explosions rocks Kiev, other major Ukrainian cities - eyewitnesses
In turn, Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said that the air defense system was working intensively
Ukraine’s defeat to pave way to peace, well-being for Europeans — senior Russian lawmaker
Konstantin Kosachev stressed that Europe would be safe and peaceful if those who have a vested interest in directly involving NATO countries in the conflict were handed a defeat
Latvia to proceed with deportation of over 1,200 Russian citizens from Baltic country — TV
According to the website, the Latvian Office of Citizenship and Migration Affairs has information that 904 people from this category have already crossed the border of Latvia, that is, they have left the country
Russia’s Chief of General Staff reports on Ukrainian failure, Russian rearmament
According to the report, this year, the Russian military focused on repelling the Ukrainian counteroffensive, which planned to deprive Russia of the land corridor to Crimea
Top Ukrainian diplomat says Europe doesn’t know how to wage war
At the same time, Dmitry Kuleba pointed to the important role of the West in equipping the Ukrainian armed forces with modern weapons, including long-range missiles, adding that F-16 fighter-bombers "are on their way"
Paul Whelan believes his swap options to be limited if US returns Gershkovich
He stressed that "there’s a lot more the US government could do to create the leverage" to bring him home
Russian forces received over 1,500 tanks, 22,000 drones in 2023 — Defense Ministry papers
The Armed forces have also received over 12,000 automobile vehicles
Soyuz MS-24 crew members carry out emergency undocking exercise aboard ISS
"It involved the use of a simulator for manually controlled descent and the studying of the Soyuz data files concerning emergency situations and descent," Oleg Kononenko said
Israel plans to relocate over 100,000 Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt with US support
The source also said that the United States may possibly serve as a sponsor for maintaining Palestinian nationals’ refugee camps in Egypt and that Washington had allegedly offered Cairo finances in case Egypt accepted the deal
SVR must prevent attempts to interfere in Russian presidential election — SVR director
"Nothing should prevent the free expression of the Russian people's will," Sergey Naryshkin said
Gazprom takes note of artificial destruction of gas demand in Europe
Gas consumption in non-CIS countries in Europe fell by 34 bln cubic meters to the level of 1996 within eleven months of this year, the company said earlier
Russia gains new allies despite Western dreams of its isolation — senior lawmaker
Leonid Slutsky also pointed out that it is no coincidence that the BRICS bloc began to grow this year
WaPo columnist doubts US can use frozen Russian assets to help Kiev without nod from EU
Josh Rogin quoted officials as telling him that "only about 2% of those funds are held inside the United States," with the bulk of Russia’s frozen assets being in Belgium and Switzerland
Russian forces repel three Ukrainian assaults near Serebryansky forestry
According to the report, artillery fire halted the enemy advance, making the Ukrainian army lose over 20 troops
West raises stakes in Ukrainian conflict by delivering long-range systems — Lavrov
According to Lavrov, tragic events in the Middle East have temporarily pushed the Ukrainian crisis off the front pages of Western media outlets
Russia’s manufacturing, services PMI indices up in December
Growth was attributed to expanding customer numbers, new product releases and better-quality items on sale, the S&P Global analytical agency said
UN chief calls for making 2024 a year of rebuilding trust, restoring hope
"We must come together across divides for shared solutions," he said
Russia may win in Ukraine, Biden's policy failed — British analyst
"From the moment we started supplying them (Ukraine - TASS) with weapons, we gave them enough not to lose, but not enough to win," Niall Ferguson believes
US warship shoots down another drone, missile in Red Sea
"There was no damage to any of the 18 ships in the area or reported injuries," the CENTCOM said
Germany’s Bundeswehr not battleworthy beyond several hours’ fight — retired German officer
Should Germany or any other NATO country be attacked, the Bundeswehr's equipment would not last long, Ralf Thiele believes
FACTBOX: What is known about series of explosions in Ukraine
An air raid warning was issued in the Sumy and Kharkov Regions shortly before 11:00 p.m. Moscow time (8:00 GMT) on Thursday
Iran confirms acquisition of Russian Mi-28, Su-35, Yak-130 aircraft
The agency said the aircraft were already in Iran and accepted into service
German Finance Ministry announces freezing 4.1 bln worth Russian assets
Accoridng to the spokesman of the German Finance Ministry, this comprises all the assets subjected to sanctions
Daily Telegraph columnist describes Ukraine’s prospects in conflict with Russia as bleak
The rising popularity of nationalist parties across Europe also jeopardizes further aid to Ukraine, Richard Kemp said
Hamas appreciates Lavrov’s call to stop injustice against Palestinians
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that injustice suffered by the Palestinians must be stopped
Argentina’s new authorities say no plans to review agreements with Moscow — Russian envoy
"There will be no setbacks in any areas," Dmitry Feoktistov said
FACTBOX: Ukrainian attack on Feodosia in Crimea kills one, damages amphibious landing ship
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the two Ukrainian air force Su-24 fighter jets were shot down some 125 kilometers northeast of the city of Nikolayev
Venezuelan president orders drills in response to British warship’s arrival in Guyana
"This is a threat from the United Kingdom to the noble and peaceful but sturdy people of Venezuela," Maduro said in his televised New Year’s address to the National Bolivarian Armed Forces
Serbian opposition set up tents in downtown Belgrade — report
Representative of the "Serbia against violence" coalition claim that the outcome of the December 17 parliamentary and municipal elections was rigged
Russia’s Luna-27b probe may explore Moon’s North Pole or its far side — program chief
Lev Zeleny added that the possibility of sending another vehicle to the far side of the Moon was also being considered
Russia transfers vehicles, operational equipment for training Cuban firefighters — embassy
"It is noteworthy that we are concluding this year at the Regional Russian-Cuban Center for Training Fire and Rescue Specialists, which is one of the symbols of our relations, friendship and cooperation," Viktor Koronelli added
Argentina’s president notifies BRICS his country won’t join it — TV channel
It is reported that Milei had sent official notifications to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Poland searches for unidentified object entering its airspace from Ukraine — radio report
However, there is no evidence that the object fell to the ground and exploded
Israeli army says it struck Lebanon in response to shelling from its territory
The army also reported a false alarm in the north of the country
US move to exit INF Treaty may cause negative consequences across the board — China
Wu Qian noted that his country sticks to a national defensive strategy and that it is resolved to defend its national security interests
Roman Abramovich files lawsuit against Israeli bank that rejected donation — report
Meanwhile, the businessman insists that, being an Israeli citizen, he must receive the bank’s approval for this operation
Over 60 attacks by Ukrainian armed forces on Belgorod Region recorded over 24-hour period
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, a private residence was damaged as a result of the explosion
Mobilize entire Ukrainian population, head of Ukraine’s Nikolayev Region proposes
At the same time, Vitaly Kim himself did not express any readiness to take up arms and join the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces
Ukraine unable to down a single Kh-22 missile, Air Force spokesman admits
After the beginning of the special military operation, Western states provided Kiev with SAMP-T, Patriot, Iris-T, NASAMS and Crotale air defense systems, but Ukrainian authorities state that the received systems are not sufficient
Israel accommodates 45,000 repatriates in 2023, 70% from Russia — bureau of statistics
In all, Israel's population in the outgoing year grew by 1.9%
Russia to seek restitution from West in future, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova noted that Russia must carry out the "practical goals and tasks formulated by the leadership"
Russia expects Argentina to refrain from sending military equipment to Ukraine, envoy says
"Argentina has always maintained the principled position that it will not deliver weapons and military equipment to conflict zones, particularly Ukraine," Dmitry Feoktistov said
Ukraine’s Zaluzhny reports explosions at military, critical infrastructure facilities
The Ukrainian Air Force admitted they had not seen so many airborne targets simultaneously for a long time
US, Israeli defense chiefs discuss preparations for ‘stabilization phase’ in Gaza
The Pentagon chief "reiterated US resolve to ensure Hamas can no longer threaten Israel's security and underscored the importance of protecting Gaza's civilians and accelerating humanitarian assistance"
Hungary does not want to share border with Russia — Orban
"It looks beyond its borders with only one thought: the most important thing is that Hungary should not share a border with Russia," the prime minister said
Another party in Hungary’s ruling coalition opposes Ukraine's admission to EU
"However, there is no doubt that the catastrophic condition of Ukraine's economy, its vast territory and incredibly high risk of corruption would completely reshape the EU’ current funding system," Istvan Szymicszko said
Austrian leadership ignores people’s sanctions burnout — Russian envoy
"Not only public opinion polls highlight senseless anti-Russia sanctions burnout of the Austrian people, though they are quite eloquent, but stably low ratings of the current government coalition as well," Dmitry Lyubinsky said
Austria’s actions behind worsening relations with Russia, Moscow’s envoy to Vienna says
Against the backdrop of the hostile policy course being pursued by Vienna, no major breakthrough can be expected in this sphere in the short term, Dmitry Lyubinsky noted
Kim Jong Un says army, military industry should speed up war preparations
The North Korean leader pointed out that such measures were taken due to "the grave military and political situation on the Korean peninsula, which has been escalated to the limit by the unprecedented intrigues of the US and its satellites"
Syrian air defenses repel another Israeli missile attack on Damascus
"As a result, there was damage, there were no manpower losses," a senior Syrian defense official said
Death toll of Israeli strikes in Gaza exceeds 21,300
Ashraf al-Qudra noted that over 1.9 million internally displaced people in the Palestinian enclave - 50% of them being children - suffer from shortage of drinking water, food and medicine
Unidentified flying object enters Poland’s airspace from Ukraine, Polish army says
The object was tracked by radars of the country's air defense system from the moment it crossed the border until its signal disappeared
EU, Lithuania not complying with agreements on transit of goods to Russia — diplomat
As Maria Zakharova indicated, Moscow will continue to consistently strive for the fulfillment by Lithuania and the European Union of their existing international legal and political obligations, as set forth in these documents
Hungary not to change its position on Ukraine, Szijjarto tells Yermak
Unlike almost all EU countries, Hungary refused to ship weapons to Ukraine from the start and advocated a peaceful settlement of the conflict via diplomatic means
Russia aware of West’s plans to freeze conflict in Ukraine, declare its victory — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister refused to comment on the showdown in Kiev between various branches of power and US military commanders
Member of Ukrainian delegation says Kiev, Moscow were close to peace deal at 2022 talks
"We managed to find a real compromise. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin really wanted to reach a peaceful settlement with Ukraine," Alexander Chaly said
First F-16 planes possibly already in Ukraine — Newsweek
According to the source, the probability that the Ukrainian air force already uses these planes is rather high
EU preparing new sanction packages against Russia — German Ministry
"The sanctions regime against Russia, from the standpoint of the German government, is very efficient," a spokesman of the German Cabinet said at the briefing
Russian embassy reopens in Burkina Faso
Alexey Saltykov, Russia’s ambassador to Cote d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso, made a statement on Moscow’s behalf
Press review: West coveting Moscow’s frozen assets and Putin invites Modi to visit Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 29th
Europe coming to realize that Russia cannot be defeated — envoy
Russia's permanent representative to the UN headquarters in Geneva Gennady Gatilov recalled that "the outgoing year of 2023 was rich in events," and "unfortunately, for Russia and the world as a whole, they were not always joyful"
Press review: Netanyahu names his peace terms and CIS chiefs ditch ties for informal talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 27th
US senator calls for attacks on targets in Iran over Houthi actions in Red Sea
"The Houthis are completely backed by Iran," he said
Russia says its forces repel 6 Ukrainian attacks near Sinkovka, Ivanovka in Kupyansk area
"The Russian Aerospace Force fighter aircraft downed a Ukrainian Air Force Su-25 jet near the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Argentina’s accession to BRICS requires more thorough analysis — authorities
Argentinian presidential administration spokesman Manuel Adorni confirmed that the President Javier Milei had officially notified BRICS members that his country would not join the group
Serbia to cope with Western attempts to provoke crisis, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Serbs know their history and "have never, unlike Ukraine, abandoned it"
Vienna’s influence on adoption of anti-Russia sanctions not to be overestimated — envoy
Having recklessly joined the anti-Russia team and tarnished the core principles of its own neutrality, Vienna dropped out of top tier of European policy, losing the ability to speak with its own voice," Dmitry Lyubinsky said
Kiev says more than 100,000 people forcibly evacuated from parts of Donetsk region
Ukraine has been relocating some people citing security threats
Russian Finance Ministry suggests approving offshore zones list
The list will be used for exemption from income taxation for controlled foreign companies, adjustments of profits of such companies, in order to determine the tax base for the corporate income tax and for application of corporate income tax rates in 2024-2026
Over 1,500 heavy haulers in queue on Russian-Georgian border
About 200 vehicles are immediately close to the border crossing, the regional department of the Emergencies Ministry reported
Critical infrastructure facility on fire in Ukraine’s Lvov after explosions
According to the mayor, emergency teams are working at the scene
Ukrainian military fires over 230 munitions at DPR’s territory in past day
Three civilians, including a teenager, suffered wounds
Russia successfully puts satellite into orbit to serve defense needs — Defense Ministry
The Soyuz-2.1v rocket was launched at 10:03 a.m. Moscow time (7:03 a.m. GMT) from the Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk Region in northwestern Russia
Russian forces hit four Ukrainian bases near Chervonaya Dibrova
According to Leonid Sharov, the enemy lost over 200 troops, a tank, four infantry fighting vehicles, a US-made Paladin 155 mm self-propelled artillery system and a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled artillery system in the past day
Zelensky is killing population of Ukraine under slogan of nation’s revival — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk, who now leads the Other Ukraine movement, says that "Ukrainian society is stunned by the mobilization bill submitted by the Cabinet to parliament," but "the problem is whether there are material and human resources to continue combat operations"
Baku, Yerevan not far from signing peace pact — Azerbaijani presidential representative
Baku also wants the agreement to provide for some kind of dispute resolution mechanism, Elchin Amirbayov noted
US state of Maine removes Trump from presidential primary ballot
The decision, issued by Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, is based on Section Three of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution
Iran executes four members of sabotage group linked to Israel’s Mossad — media
Nasser Atabati, chief judge of West Azerbaijan Province, said on October 24 that Iranian intelligence officers had detained a group of ten people
IAEA draws safeguards conclusion on peaceful use of nuclear material in Ukraine in 2023
In Ukraine, "despite the ongoing armed conflict, the IAEA was able to conduct the in-field verification activities necessary to draw a safeguards conclusion on the peaceful use of nuclear material," the document reads
