Belorusneft signs cooperation plan with Gazprom

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. Belorusneft and Gazprom signed roadmaps on scientific and technical cooperation, including in the field of hard-to-recover oil and gas reserves, Belorusneft said in its report.

"General Director of Belorusneft Alexander Lyakhov and Deputy Chairman of the Board - Department Head at Gazprom Oleg Aksyutin signed roadmaps on scientific and technical cooperation in the field of hard-to-recover oil and gas reserves, as well as modeling and carrying out hydraulic fracturing," the statement said.

It was also noted that this is the first time such a document has been signed by two companies. The road maps provide for joint work of Belarusian and Russian specialists until 2025.