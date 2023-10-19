Gazprom to become China's top gas supplier — company

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. Gazprom will be the top natural gas supplier to China after the Power of Siberia gas pipeline reaches its full capacity, the Russian gas holding said.

"A strategically important infrastructural complex of gas production, transportation and processing facilities now exists in Eastern Russia. What connects this unique ecosystem is the Power of Siberia gas pipeline. Deliveries to China steadily move through it, regularly exceeding daily and annual contracted quantities. This speaks to Gazprom as a responsible supplier and to the great demand that Russian gas enjoys. The Power of Siberia will get to full capacity soon and Gazprom will then become the largest gas supplier to China," the company said.

Gazprom is also continuing design efforts for gas infrastructure to China over the Far Eastern route. The gas holding and China’s CNPC continue discussing pipeline deliveries of 50 bln cubic meters to China via Mongolia.

"Gazprom is also supplying liquefied natural gas to China from the Sakhalin Island and the Portovaya facilities on the Baltic coast. The new route of Gazprom-produced LNG supplies over the Northern Sea Route has recently proved to be efficient. Its use significantly lowers transit times for LNG supplies to Asia-Pacific nations," the company noted.