Lukoil Board to discuss 9M dividends on October 26

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of Lukoil will discuss dividends for nine months of 2023 on October 26, the Russian oil major says.

The agenda comprises items of recommendations on the amount of dividends for nine months of 2023, the procedure of their payment, and the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held.

According to the corporate dividend policy approved in late 2019, dividends on company’s shares net of shares belonging to Group entities amount to at least 100% of the normalized free cash flow.